Okowa inaugurates Mechanic Village, workers’ headquarters

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has inaugurated an ultra-mod- ern Mechanic Village and Civil Service Com- mission Headquarters built by his administra- tion. The Mechanic Vil- lage comprises automobile workshops, a police post, a fire service station and others. The governor said they are part of the legacy projects his ad- ministration started months ago that would be handed over to Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori.

He told the Nigeria Spare Parts Association and the Mechanic Association of Nigeria, led by the President of the Artisan Association of Nigeria, Chief Ifeanyi Abanum, that the mechanic village was structured to compete favourably with its kind across the world. Okowa said: “This is another bold step in advancing our ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda to consolidate the gains of democracy. “This civil service commission edifice is a good work geared to- wards developing the intellect and minds of our workers, to provide best services through constant researches.”

Abanum listed the completion of the Film Village and Leisure Park in Asaba, the Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat, the Obi Prof Chike Edozien State Sec- retariat, Late Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Specialist Hospital, the upgrading of the Asaba International Airport and the construction of roads, including the Mariam Babangida Way among the Okowa government’s achievements.