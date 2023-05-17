New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Okowa inaugurates Mechanic…

Okowa inaugurates Mechanic Village, workers’ headquarters

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has inaugurated an ultra-mod- ern Mechanic Village and Civil Service Com- mission Headquarters built by his administra- tion. The Mechanic Vil- lage comprises automobile workshops, a police post, a fire service station and others. The governor said they are part of the legacy projects his ad- ministration started months ago that would be handed over to Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori.

He told the Nigeria Spare Parts Association and the Mechanic Association of Nigeria, led by the President of the Artisan Association of Nigeria, Chief Ifeanyi Abanum, that the mechanic village was structured to compete favourably with its kind across the world. Okowa said: “This is another bold step in advancing our ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda to consolidate the gains of democracy. “This civil service commission edifice is a good work geared to- wards developing the intellect and minds of our workers, to provide best services through constant researches.”

Abanum listed the completion of the Film Village and Leisure Park in Asaba, the Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat, the Obi Prof Chike Edozien State Sec- retariat, Late Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Specialist Hospital, the upgrading of the Asaba International Airport and the construction of roads, including the Mariam Babangida Way among the Okowa government’s achievements.

Post Views: 16

Read Previous

Why we need stand-alone ministry for culture, tourism, by NANTAP president
Read Next

CBN: Pondering new monetary policy framework amid inflation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023