Okowa Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reforms, Preaches Delta APC Unity

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, describing them as bold and tough but necessary steps to rescue Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Meeting on Sunday at the Government House, Asaba, Okowa said that although the economic policies may have caused temporary hardship for citizens, they were already laying the foundation for long-term national prosperity.

According to him, the reforms may have been difficult at the beginning, but they were essential to save the economy from collapse.

“As leaders, we must help our people to understand that every reform comes with temporary pain, but with long-term gain. I am confident that Delta State and Nigeria are on the right path.

“With unity, understanding, and faith, the sacrifices being made will soon yield visible progress and lasting prosperity for all”, he stated.

The former governor also commended the growing unity within the APC in the state and praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Omeni Sobotie, for fostering inclusiveness and reconciliation across the state.

“I am truly excited to be part of this meeting, and I must sincerely thank His Excellency, the Governor, and the State Chairman of our party for putting this together.

“Since the governor led us into the APC on April 28, 2025, Delta has been on the right political path. I can confidently say that it was the right step in the right direction”, he said.

Okowa particularly commended the chairman for his efforts in building bridges and also praised local government party leaders for embracing new members with open arms.

He said, “Unity remains the key to achieving overwhelming victory in the next general elections. The next election is not about whether we will win because I believe victory is certain, but about the number of votes we will deliver.

“Delta State must make a strong statement with massive support for our party and for Mr President.”

He urged party faithful to take the message of unity and mobilisation back to their wards and communities, stressing that sustained grassroots engagement would guarantee resounding victory in 2027 and strengthen the governor’s standing before the President.

Okowa also commended party leaders across the three senatorial districts for their maturity, commitment, and reconciliation efforts, describing Governor Oborevwori’s emergence as divine and the decision to align with the APC as timely and strategic.