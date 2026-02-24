Okowa Eulogises Oborevwori Over Expanded Varsity Education

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has eulogised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for uplifting the standard of higher education in the state. He described the expanded support for state-owned universities as a strategic investment for the future of youths across the state.

He said the governor has sustained the continuity of the consolidation of the universities that were established in 2021, reflecting a firm policy commitment to human capital development.

The former governor spoke on behalf of other award recipients at the University of Delta (UNIDEL) Agbor, said the institutions has continued to flourish under Oborevwori’s leadership prowess. He attributed the stability and progress of the newly created Universities to “consistent engagement, funding support and responsible government.”