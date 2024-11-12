Okowa-EFCC: The Facts, Fiction, And Fairytale 

Share

We have observed the desperate attempt by some dubious elements and a section of the media to malign His Excellency, Senator, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past Governor of Delta State, over his recent invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

With few exceptions, the media reports and commentaries have been mostly sensational, mischievous, and gross misrepresentations and distortions of the facts of the matter.

They fall far short of the journalistic standards of factual reporting, fairness, balance, and simple logic. Most of these reports are riddled with outright lies, wild conjectures, and unverifiable claims, with the unmistakable diabolical intent to beguile and incite the unsuspecting public against Dr Okowa.

But you cannot pull down him whom God has lifted. Like previous failed attempts to drag Dr Okowa’s name in the mud, this renewed offensive against him by his traducers is an exercise in futility.

The Facts of the Matter

The first point that needs to be made is that the EFCC has not established any case against Dr Okowa. As is customary with the anti-graft agency, the former Governor was invited to answer questions relating to some petitions that were filed against him by some disgruntled elements.

Upon his return from vacation, and as a man with a clear conscience, Dr Okowa proceeded to the EFCC office in Portharcourt as requested. The substance of the petitions was that Dr Okowa allegedly corruptly enriched himself and used state resources to acquire 80% stake in Premium Trust Bank.

He was also alleged to have diverted state resources to build housing estates in Asaba and Abuja and two hotels in Asaba, for himself.

Governor Okowa cleared himself of those allegations as the estate in Abuja is owned by a public figure. The ex-Governor lives in his own private house in an estate in Asaba that is occupied by other residents who are home owners.

Similarly, the owners of the hotels in Asaba are persons known to the public and the EFCC, while Okowa has zero financial interest in Premium Trust Bank. These are facts that are easily verifiable from the Corporate Affairs Commission and by virtue of the Freedom of Information Act.

The allegation that the former Governor allegedly diverted N1.3 trillion oil derivation funds is as ludicrous as it is outlandish. This is just a rehash of the same spurious allegations that some malicious, myopic, vindictive, and prejudiced persons concocted while Governor Okowa was still in office.

These haters simply latched on to the EFCC invitation to launch a well-orchestrated propaganda, using their hirelings and hack writers in a section of the media. It is obvious that these people, including their puppets in the media, are bereft of commonsense.

Otherwise, how can anybody in his right mind allege that N1.3 trillion was diverted for personal use? Are we to believe that Okowa’s administration did not pay salaries or execute a single project in eight years?

It will take an individual to appropriate an average of N16b every month for eight years to amass a whooping sum of N1.3 trillion as alleged.

The implication of such a scenario happening is that there will be no money to run the government or pay the salaries of the state’s almost 50,000 workforce.

Prejudice is a terrible thing, and those caught in its web, often develop a warped sense of reasoning.

For the avoidance of doubt and for the benefit of the public, we wish to bring to the fore some salient information from the audited accounts of the Delta State Government for the eight years that

Okowa presided over the affairs of the state.

Total Revenue (FAAC, IGR, Other receipts) = N2.65 trillion

Salaries = N628.5bn

Pensions/Contributory Pensions/Social Benefits = N141.22bn

Overhead/Consolidated Revenue Charges = N489.83bn

Grants/Contributions = 107.88bn

DESOPADEC = N221.2bn

Internal Loans Repayment/Public Debt Charges = N200.38bn

FAAC Deductions for Loan Repayment = N150.63bn

Total Capital Expenditure = N729.2bn

Among the flagship projects executed by the Okowa administration include the Professor Chike Edozien Secretariat, which recently won the Nigerian Institute of Architects award for Most Iconic Corporate Building in Nigeria, the Ogheye Floating Market in Warri North LGA, the 19.7km Obotobo 1 –Obotobo 11 – Sokebolou – Yokri coastal road in Burutu LGA, Maryam Babangida Film Village and Leisure Park Asaba, Koka Flyover in Asaba, and Asaba Storm Water Drainage.

The Warri Storm Water Drainage project, designed to tackle the perennial flooding in Warri and environs, was at advanced stage by the time Okowa left office on May 29, 2023.

In road infrastructure, the Okowa administration constructed over 2,000 kilometres of roads (including bridges) and 1,400 kilometres of drains. The administration established three new universities and six model technical colleges that have remained functional.

Of course, there was the novel youth entrepreneurship development programmes of the Okowa administration that saw thousands of youths become small business owners and employers of labour.

As a result, Delta was ranked the Best State in Human Capital Development in the 2017 states peer review by the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria. Furthermore, Delta State under his watch enjoyed peace and security.

UTM INVESTMENT

The insinuation that the state government’s investment in the first Floating Liquified Natural Gas project promoted by UTM, a private indigenous company in the oil and gas sector, is a phantom project is at best laughable and at worst disingenuous.

As a state rich in oil and gas, the administration of Okowa saw a viable opportunity in the project and, upon approval by the Delta State Executive Council and the House of Assembly, purchased equity in the company with N42.05b in two tranches of five percent and three percent.

The authenticity of this project is evidenced by the signing of the Shareholders’ Agreement between UTM, NNPC limited, and the Delta State Government on December 19, 2023. Today, the state government’s investment has appreciated to at least N190.85 billion underscoring the wisdom and foresight of the Okowa administration.

CONCLUSION

It bears restating that Dr Okowa has nothing to hide. His governance of Delta State was marked by fiscal discipline, prudent management of resources, and excellent service delivery. As a matter of fact, the state won World Bank awards in Overall State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability Programme (All DLIs), Fiscal Transparency and Accountability, Efficiency of Public Expenditure, and Debt Sustainability.

Dr Okowa is a man of unassailable integrity and we welcome any honest attempt to investigate his eight-year tenure as we believe it will vindicate his exemplary stewardship of the state.

We know that the current campaign of calumny against Okowa is at the behest of unscrupulous politicians who see him as the biggest threat to their 2027 political aspirations.

Instead of engaging in lies and propaganda, we urge these persons to work at winning the hearts and confidence of the people. Power resides in the electorate and they are the ones who determine who is to govern or represent them.

Finally, we urge our media practitioners to always abide by the ethics of the profession. They should not allow themselves to continue to be used by desperate power mongers whose stock-in-trade is to engage in political subterfuge, stoke the fires of hatred, and foment crisis in the polity.

Olisa Ifeajika is Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okowa (2019-2023)

Share

Please follow and like us: