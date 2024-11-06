Okowa: EFCC Should Stay Above Board – Activist

Share

A human rights activist and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, Comrade Prince Joseph Kpokpogri has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to live above board on the allegation of corruption against the former Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Okowa was arrested over N1.3 trillion of Delta State monies.

Dr. Okowa, who was the Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party was governor of Delta State for 8 years.

In a statement issued in Abuja over Okowa’s arrest, Kpokpogri said that he expected EFCC to issue a statement in that regard, just as he said his trial should not be done in the media.

His statement reads in part: “On Monday, October 4, 2024, the news space went agog over the alleged arrest and detention of former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly embezzling a whopping N1.3 trillion of Delta state’s funds.

“Since the news went viral, I have waited patiently for an official statement from the EFCC on the detention of the former governor. It is a given that the anti-graft agency usually makes public such high-profile arrests and detentions to show that nobody is above the law.

“However, it is surprising that the EFCC has resorted to using “sources” over such a sensitive matter. As an anti-corruption crusader, I find it a little troubling that the agency is shying away from making its position known when former Governor Okowa honourably presented himself to the Office of the anti-graft agency in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Dr. Okowa ought to be commended for being unlike a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who has defied the EFCC, and resisted every attempt to be arrested and arraigned. This trial by the media using proxies is untenable, vexatious and unfortunate.

“The very notion of mentioning such a staggering amount of N1.3 trillion is geared towards whipping up sentiments against the ex-governor, the PDP in Delta State and undercut his towering political status.”

Further accusing EFCC of playing a script of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), he said, “One is not oblivious of the political intrigues concerning Delta State aimed at undermining the PDP and weakened it at the grassroots and whip up the people to rebel against the party in future elections. If this is the intention, it has woefully failed.

“It is imperative to state that for N1.3 trillion to have been allegedly stolen, that means that salaries were not paid in Okowa’s eight years as governor. It means that no roads were built, and no hospitals were funded. In short, nothing was done in those eight years. Besides, what was the total federal and internally generated revenue of the state for N1.3 trillion to have gone missing?

“It is regrettable that the media in its frenzy to “break the news,” and the trend will buy and feed on such an unfounded claim. The media needs to be careful in its reportage so as not to be seen as aiding misinformation and fake news.

“For context, we need to query the modus operandi of the EFCC. What has happened to the prosecution of some former governors who were taken to court by the agency? For instance, Justice David Okorowa of the Federal High Court in Lafia ruled that former Governor Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa State should stand trial as he had a case to answer over allegations of N15billion fraud. Also, in 2017, the EFCC said it would arraign Mohammed Nuraini Adamu, son of Abdullahi for alleged N92 million fraud. What happened? Nothing to date! Adamu went on to become the National Chairman of the ruling APC.

“My demand, which is that of the majority of well-meaning Deltans, is for the EFCC to come clean on the invitation and arrest of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. The anti-graft body has its image to protect and should not be seen to be partisan or used as fodder to undermine other political parties especially the PDP in Delta State.

“It is important that the EFCC protects the fundamental rights of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and ought to grant him bail based on self-recognition without further delay.”

