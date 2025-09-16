Okowa, Amusan Resolve Rift As HiRacer Pledges $20,000 Reward

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, and world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, have resolved their differences after a meeting in Tokyo, Japan on Monday night.

Okowa clarified that he had no personal issues with Amusan, describing her as “a great asset to the Federation and to Nigeria.” He explained that the recent controversy over athletes’ kits was “a moment of misunderstanding” that had now been settled.

The AFN boss confirmed that the meeting, which also had in attendance the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Chief Bukola Olopade, and the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, addressed all outstanding concerns, particularly on allowances and bonuses.

Okowa further disclosed that the Federation’s kits supplier, HiRacer, is set to redeem a $20,000 cash reward for Amusan in recognition of her silver medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He added that discussions are ongoing with the company for a more robust sponsorship deal.

“There is no problem between Tobi and the Federation. I have worked with her for more than four years. It was just a moment of misunderstanding. This new AFN board will be more responsive to athletes’ needs. I again congratulated Tobi for her great spirit in winning silver in the 100m hurdles final. It was a moment of pride for Team Nigeria,” Okowa said.