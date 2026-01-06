Okowa Advocates Collaboration Over Personal Interests In Ika Politics

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ika Federal Constituency to prioritise unity and collective action over personal ambitions as a pathway to sustainable development.

Speaking at the APC Ika Federal Constituency meeting held on Monday at the Vienna Arena, Agbor, Okowa emphasized that cooperation and a shared purpose are essential for the continued progress of the Ika nation.

He noted that the true strength of the people lies in their ability to work together with mutual respect and a common vision. The former governor cautioned against internal rivalry and divisive tendencies, stressing that collaboration must take precedence over competition in both party affairs and broader political engagements.

“Meaningful development can only be realised when Ika sons and daughters embrace harmony, set aside differences, and commit themselves to the collective good,” Okowa said.

He described development as a shared responsibility, urging party members to build on existing foundations and leverage synergy to attract greater opportunities and dividends of democracy to the constituency.

“Collaboration is always better than competition,” he added, calling on party stakeholders to remain focused on advancing the overall interests of Ika Federal Constituency and the APC.

The meeting was attended by prominent party leaders and stakeholders, including the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barrister Felix Morka; the Member representing Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Victor Nwokolo; Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie; and Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, among others.

The gathering also served as a forum to strengthen party cohesion and reaffirm a collective commitment to unity, peace, and progressive development in Ika land.