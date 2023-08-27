Okoroma: Governors’ll Squander N180 Billion Palliatives

Professor James Okoroma is the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (APC) in the November 11 election in Imo State. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks about leadership and development issues in the country and why he wants to govern the state

You are running to govern Imo State, what is your view about governance in the state?

There is a total collapse of leadership and Governance in Imo State. This accounts for why life and property are not secure in Imo; this also explains why the State’s economy has collapsed and there is absolute loss of confidence in those who claim to be governing the State. Today Imo tops the misery index in the South-East. Between 2020 and 2023, Imo has zero Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). Our maternal mortality rate is the highest in the South-East due to total neglect of primary health care.

The hospitals in the State are mere grave yards as you cannot find drugs and medicaments. The health personnel are poorly motivated due to irregular payment of salaries. Most workers in the health sector in the State have not been promoted for years and therefore cannot put in their best. In most of the General Hospitals established by previous Administrations, what you find are obsolete equipment and poor facilities that affect productivity.

The easiest way to die in Imo, is to attend hospitals run by the state government. Our education has received the lowest rating since the present government in the state came into being. In our secondary schools, important subjects such as English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology are not taught for lack of qualified teachers in those subject areas. You can find a graduate of Political Science teaching English or a graduate of Geography teaching Mathematics.

A year ago the state government sacked over 400 teachers who were recruited by past governments. Their offence was that they were employed by a previous government considered as an enemy government. Many teachers who were wrongfully retired have died due to penury. Even civil servants who suffer deductions from their salaries on a monthly basis, are not spared. The state government went and bought buses which it said was for civil servants.

The buses are off the road, yet some deductions are still being made from some workers’ salaries on account of the buses. Infrastructure in Imo is virtually non-existent. The few roads constructed by the state government are the most expensive in the Country. In Owerri, once it rains, the roads become impassable. A year ago, the state government came up with a phony construction meant to tackle the erosion in water. It was a mere waste of resources as flood is still wreaking havoc in Owerri Municipality.

What we need is an Erosion Channelization Scheme to deflood Owerri and make way for easy movement of goods and persons. Most of the schools in Imo are dilapidated. The last time school buildings were renovated in Imo was under Owelle Rochas Okoro- cha. In some schools in Imo, students sit on the floor to receive classes. We have never had it so bad. In the ara of security, we are ranked as the most insecure State in the South-East. This has led to the collapse of businesses and Capital flight in the State. In the rural areas, most of the villages are no longer accessible by road.

In fact, there are villages that have been cut off for lack of accessible road. There is a village called Umuekwune in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government area where natives now take bush paths to link up with the other parts of the Local Government Area. Almost all the Rural roads are gone. Local Government Councils are also dead. The purpose for creating them has been defeated as government and governance are no longer close to the people. The state government decides what the councils do with their funds. So, none of them can embark on any rural projects. This is why I want to be governor. We have suffered enough misery in Imo State. In fact, enough is enough.

What informed your decision to run for the office of governor of Imo State?

My decision to run for the governorship of Imo is borne out of a genuine desire to address the serious socio-economic and political problems affecting the people of the State. Imo has had a rough experience in terms of governance as a result of the fraudulent leadership recruitment process in the State. When you have leaders without a clear leadership vision, integrity, character and intellectual capacity, what you have, is what is currently happening in Imo State. The education, Health and other Sectors are dead.

Unemployment has hit the roof and yet, there are no clear and decisive policies to address these anomalies. All the industries established by late Chief Sam Mbakwe, are dead due to mismanagement. If you compare our total earnings from the Federation Account including our IGR with the work on ground in the last three years, you will weep for Imo State. You will understand why we are lagging behind in terms of development in the Southeast. It used to be Ebonyi State, but today, it is Imo. This is why I want to be governor.

As a scholar, I know that no Nation rises above its leadership. It is the leaders that decide the fate of Nations. I will put Imo on the path of genuine development and remove deceit as an instrument of governance. What we need is a scholar like myself who has the character and competence to provide effective leadership that can help Imo recover lost grounds. That is my covenant with the Imo people.

Generally speaking, what is your impression about political leadership in the country today?

Nigeria’s major problem is poor leadership. Fortunately, Providence has been kind to us, but we have mismanaged every resource that God has bestowed on us. An example is crude oil which ordinarily should be a blessing, but has become Nigeria’s major source of misfortunes.

Today, we have a monocultural economy which means that our only major source of revenue is oil. Our inability or reluctance to diversify the economy is attributable to laziness and lack of creativity on the part of our leaders. Ineffective political leadership has become an albatross hindering national development in all facets. Corrupt and ineffective political leadership has become the greatest obstacle to Nigeria’s growth and development.

One of Nigeria’s greatest Scholars, Prof. Chinua Achebe, specifically stated in his book “The Trouble With Nigeria” that Nigeria’s only problem is bad leadership. I agree with him. The most important factor that can make a difference in the life of a nation is effective political leadership which Nigeria lacks. Look at Singapore which was in the same category with Nigeria in the 60s, it took the intervention of Lee Kuan Yew as a political leader to move Singapore from a Third World country to the First World. Today, Singapore is described as one of the Asian Tigers with a strong econo my.

The nations that have failed in History, f ailed because of bad leadership. The ones that have succeeded, did so because of good leadership. Nigeria is a pathetic case in Leadership Studies. In Ancient History, we had Jenhiz Khan, the Mongolian Prince who became a Leader at 17.

Even though he had an aristocratic background, he shunned it to provide one of the best leaderships known to history. See the revolution going on in Rwanda where Paul Kigame is showing the world that all that a nation requires to grow is effective political leadership. Kigame has healed the wounds which genocide inflicted on Rwandans and has put the country on irreversible sociopolitical growth.

It has been said that the leadership recruitment system in the country does not attract the best hands. How true is this and what are the consequences?

Our biggest and most challenging problem is the Leadership Recruitment Process which is criminal and fundamentally flawed. Leaders who emerge through a flawed and fraudulent process, cannot possess the integrity required for respectable leadership. When a man cheats, commits murder, perverts the electoral process, bribes his way through and falsified documents in order to win an election, what would you expect from him when he attains power? A man cannot give what he does not have.

The nature of a man is reflected on the leadership he provides. I am aware that power does not change a person; it reveals who he is. That is why Nigeria is facing a leadership crisis. Those who have been governing the c o u n t r y, lack the integrity and moral standing to provide effective leadership and the system aids them. Look at the level of corrup- tion in the country.

Today, the economy is shambles; there is pervasive insecurity, our educational system is the worst in Africa. Nigeria remains a bad example to the rest of Africa when you talk about leadership.

In the first Republic, we had Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano, K.O Mbadiwe among others. They were men of integrity who prepared themselves for leadership and got involved in the nationalist movement. They fought the colonialists and won independence for Nigeria. The so-called leaders who emerged from the dawn of the Second Republic in 1979, are predators who have ruined the nation and betrayed the dreams of our founding fathers.

In the first Republic, we had Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano, K.O Mbadiwe among others. They were men of integrity who prepared themselves for leadership and got involved in the nationalist movement. They fought the colonialists and won independence for Nigeria. The so-called leaders who emerged from the dawn of the Second Republic in 1979, are predators who have ruined the nation and betrayed the dreams of our founding fathers.

The best hands who cannot cheat are sidelined. Sometimes, they do not have the funds for elections despite the fact that they have so much to offer the country. It’s unfortunate. Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua discovered that the process leading to his election as President was flawed. He regretted the monumental rigging and cheating that characterised his election; he admitted that there was fraud in his election and set up the Justice Muhammed Uwais Committee on Electoral Reform. The report of the committee never saw the light of day.

Look at the 2023 general elections. They remain the worst in our history. Unless there is change, Ni- geria is accident-prone. We have leaders who are empty and cannot add value to the leadership process and governance. When most of them speak, you see they are just strangers in the corridors of power who have no business in leadership.

The consequences of this are: failure in the economy, education, power, infrastructure, security etcetera. No nation in the World is run like Nigeria. Today, Nigeria has the highest number of poor people in the world, we have over 13 million out of school children; we are number one in open defecation in the world; we contribute 10 percent of total global maternal deaths; we are the only oil-producing country without a functional refinery a and our leaders are ridiculed all over the world. Our budget for education is still below the 26 percent of total annual budget prescribed by the United Nations for any country that is serious about development.

A follow up is the poverty and inflation level in the country. How do you see this?

As I said earlier, Nigeria has the highest number of poor people in the world. Our inflation rate has hit over 30 percent. Interest rate is about 25 percent. Our country is one of the most insecure ones in the world. In terms of insecurity, we are in the class of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran. We remain unstable and divided because of poor leadership.

Just recently, GSK left the country.

Our country is one of the most insecure ones in the world. In terms of insecurity, we are in the class of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran. We remain unstable and divided because of poor leadership. In the last two years, Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs)have stopped coming. Capital flight has increased as many Blue-Chip Companies are relocating from Nigeria as a result of insecurity and high production costs. Just recently, GSK left the country.

There was a time in Nigeria, we had Volkswagen, Leyland, Steyr and Mercedes Benz, Peugeot as Vehicle Plants in Nigeria. Today, these companies are gone. Unemployment is at 33 percent. By virtue of our population, we have the highest number of young people who are not employed in Africa. There is no company in Nigeria today that is producing at full installed capacity due to the prohibitive cost of power. If there are no companies and the government cannot employ them, you have unemployment and poverty. Leadership requires creativity, knowledge and force of character.

Most of our leaders lack these attributes. Mahatma Gandhi, said that “the first step to Leadership should be intellectual.” When leaders lack intellectual capacity, what you get is what you are seeing in Nigeria. We are still an under-developed country. Despite our size and enormous resources, we are still ranked as one of the Least Developed Countries in the World. We have leaders who cannot deploy creativity to leadership. That is why they resort to oil all the time.

They only know how to manage “an oil-based economy” which requires selling oil and collecting dollars. Some of the strongest economies in the world do not have oil. The truth is that most of these leaders have acquired so much wealth that dislodging them would be a herculean task. One of the fathers of modern Political Thoughts, Plato advocated that the Philosopher kings should be the ones who should rule.

In fact, he said that the best should rule the rest. Nigeria has been consistently ruled by the worst leaders in history. Quote me. On inflation, my take is that our albatross has been our inability to move from consumption to production. Also, criminal Monetary Policies and other policies of the government have helped in shooting inflation up. Most of what we consume are imported foreign products. You need foreign exchange to buy them. Our Naira is weak and therefore not competitive in the international market.

When the goods get in here, there prices hit the roof. The general price level continues to rise and since there are no decisive and honest policies to check inflation, prices continue to rise. To check inflation, we must produce and stop unnecessary importation of goods. Also, we have to look at the interest rate. If our local industries cannot access credit at manageable levels, whatever they produce would be expensive. Also, the leaders must lead by example. They cannot be parading offensive opulence and expect things to change.

Look at the sudden removal of subsidy and the damage it has caused to the economy. How can you kill a patient and turn around to start administering drugs and treatment? The price of PMS has direct bearing on the general price level. None of our refineries is working and you are removing subsidy. Now the government is doing damage control. The N180 billion released to the governors for palliatives will end up in the pockets of the governors, their cronies and relations.

It is very offensive to know that each state was given N5 billion for palliatives without a clearly defined framework for sharing and distribution. This same mistake was made by the defunct Muhammadu Buhari government when many warehouses across the country were stocked with foodstuff and other essential products during the COVID-19 lockdown which were never distributed until hungry Nigerians looted them. You also remember how the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management claimed to have spent billions of Naira feeding Nigerian students who were on holiday.

I know that neither the Federal Government nor the state governments keep a social register or other demographic contents to handle emergencies and other issues in the country. There is also no demographics or social statistics on the poor. To my mind, this is simply a walk in the dark. It is carefully designed to put money in the pockets of State Governors without any accountability process to check diversion. I have never seen a country run like Nigeria. The implication of what is happening is that the poor will continue to languish in penury while the rich wallow in offensive opulence.

Mark my words, the palliatives will go the way of the former ones. Look at the trailers of rice being sent to the states. What are the modalities for distributing them? In the absence of social statistics, the local governments, community development committees and town unions could have been used for the distribution but the state governors have no regard for these structures, rather they would rely on party self-centered members. What the President has done is just a bazaar for governors.

In one week, they will change everything into dollars and stack them for political patronage. This will further kill the Naira. It is simply a function of the interplay between the forces of demand and supply. As the demand for dollars increases, the value rises against the Naira. The poor will never receive Tinubu’s palliatives. It won’t get to them. In fact, those governors facing election in their states now have money for that. This is our problem in Nigeria. We like adopting processes that have continuously failed.