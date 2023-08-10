Okorodudu’s Death Great Loss To Boxing – Ikhuoria

Former national boxing head coach, Issac Ikhuoria, has described late Jeremiah Okorodudu’s demise as a great loss to the Nigerian Boxing Federation and the entire sporting fraternity in the country.

Ikhuoria, who led the Nigerian boxing team to the Commonwealth Games in Australia and the Los Angeles Olympics, disclosed this during the funeral service of the late boxing icon at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

He said: “Okorodudu was my boy, I discovered him. He was a highly committed boxer full of confidence and also believed in himself. When I discovered him years ago, I knew he was going to do exploits with his boxing gloves.

He started his boxing career in 1978 right in Benin City. I took him to his first international outing in Australia for the Commonwealth Games. He did wonderfully well. “Again, I also coached him and took him to Los Angeles Olympics. I was proud of his outstanding performance.

His death is a big loss to us and all boxing-loving families across the globe. We would miss him greatly. I just pray that God will give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”