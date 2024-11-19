Okorocha Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release In Honour Of Late Ubah

Share

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a mark of respect to the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Okorocha made this plea on Monday during a night of tribute held in honour of Ubah at the Nigerian Air Force Conference and Suites in Abuja.

Reflecting on the deceased’s advocacy for the Igbo cause, the former lawmaker revealed that Ubah’s appeal for unity echoed the earlier request by the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Also, Okorocha urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to convey the message to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Before the death of Iwuanyanwu, he made a plea to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Ifeanyi Ubah made a statement in the same line,” Okorocha said.

He emphasized that releasing Kanu would foster reconciliation and unity among the Igbo people.

“The best way to honour these great young men is the release of Nnamdi Kanu so that the Igbos can go home and reunite their place.”

The former governor also lamented the division within the Igbo community and urged the people to set aside political differences.

He referenced the legacies of Igbo leaders like Odumegwu Ojukwu, Alex Ekwueme, and the late Ifeanyi Ubah.

“These leaders, in the afterlife, are asking Ndi Igbo: ‘Why do you play the politics of hate? Why do you hate one another?’” Okorocha added.

The tribute night brought together notable political figures, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Senate Presidents Anyim Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki, among others.

The late Senator Ubah, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District, passed away in London in July 2024 at the age of 52.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, November 22, 2024, in his hometown.

