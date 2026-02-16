Okoro: Single Window, Insurance’ll Tame Corruption At Seaports

The Chief Executive Officer of Globjoy Investment Limited, Mr. Clinton Okoro, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on challenges maritime operators are facing and the need to urgently commence the National Single Window programme

What are your recommendations for the industry in 2026?

Let me go straight to Customs. Nigeria Customs Service is coming up with new policies almost every day. The last time, sometime last month, when they came with this last onestop shop, I told them at that meeting that they should take it easy. Let us try to implement whatever new idea they bring.

The whole idea is to facilitate trade, which I know the Customs Comptroller General is doing his best. But when we look at the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that came some years ago, where they promised that once goods arrive in Nigeria, without even the knowing of anybody, it will be scanned and if there is no issue, within 48 hours, the goods will be out of the port. But we have not achieved that.

After scanning, they still tell you they don’t have trust in the scanning machines. Then they came up with the Time-Release Study (TRS). That one said it will be 24 hours; they want to see where the problems are. But still, with the time-release study, we have not achieved that.

Now, they are coming with one-stop shop. So let us see how it works out. When we talk about facilitation of trade, we also talk about compliance. Compliance level will have to increase. You must be a compliant trader to enjoy quick clearance.

By next year, especially by first quarter, the single window is starting. I believe a lot of things will streamline. All agencies will be on the dashboard. You move in and carry your job. If there is any issue, you will know. All these issues of harassment on the way, extortion, corruption, they will reduce drastically.

Another thing we are asking government to look into is the issue of Federal operation Unit (FOU). FOU is meant to be at the border. They are meant to checkmate smuggling. But we are surprised that you clear a vehicle from the port, and just at Coconut Bridge, you see them flagging down vehicles coming out of the port.

All those things, you don’t see them in other countries where the system is working. So please, by next year, we are hoping that a lot of things will improve. That is what we are looking at.

What is your take on the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, abolishing container deposit collections and replacing it with container insurance recently signed by the president?

This is a World Trade Organisation policy. It is just that things are not done normally in Nigeria. Before now, some of us had been crying over that. Before the signing of the insurance policy by the President, it was CMA CGM that first stopped collecting container deposits. That is the only shipping company that first stopped.

But others are still doing whatever they like. But this single window thing is going to open the eyes of Nigerians. Because this policy is embedded in the single window. By the time the single window starts operating, there won’t be anything like that. We will now move solely on that insurance policy.

What is your assessment of the maritime industry in 2025?

When we come to assessing activities in the maritime in 2025, we had little improvement based on the policies that were coming in from the government. But the truth is that we didn’t find it funny at all. The B’Odogwu thing that started late last year really gave us a lot of issues and we are still talking about that.

If you remember, last year they also came up with the issue of the 4 per cent freight on Board (FOB) levy. Somehow, it was suspended, but somehow the thing resurfaced and people cried very loudly to the extent that it took the Minister of Finance to give them an ultimatum. We all saw that, everybody saw the letter.

But somehow, that FOB is still existing today. So, when you talk about the economy, the economy was very tough on Nigerians. Everybody had it very tough. So I don’t think, if we were to assess the activities of this year, people will want to tell you that we have not really done well. The only thing,

like I said when I started, is that we have to thank God that we are still alive.

How would you assess the level of improvement in Customs automation processes?

When you come to the automation system, we can applaud the Customs on the level of automation. But the only issue we are having is the network challenges, whereby you are expected to do your work probably under 24 hours, but you find out that by the time you know it, the time will elapse to almost 48 hours or more because of the automation system.

But the truth remains that that is where we are going. There is no going back. Automation is just the real deal. We have to work little by little to get it right. But that is the main thing. B’Odogwu is an indigenous thing. We have teething problems, the challenges were there, even up till now, because we have to face the facts.

We are still struggling to see how it can be. Customs, like I said, they keep coming up with all these new policies. Just the other day, one of the innovations that came up was the “one-stop shop,” whereby they are looking at clearance of goods in the port within just 24 hours. But of course, we know the issue we are having is human interface.

That is where automation comes in. The shipping companies, terminals operators and everybody is trying to get into it. So, automation is good. We have moved into that somehow, and we will get there.

What is your opinion on the take off of National Single Window in 2026?

The National Single Window is ideal. It will help simplify the process of clearance of goods in the port. What the Federal Government is looking at is how to simplify clearance of goods whereby all the agencies involving everybody will be on one page.

Those are some of the questions we asked during the one-stop shop launched by Customs just last month. But thank God they all agreed that the national single window supersedes that of their own programme. I believe, if by the grace of God that comes up, one will see a level of transparency.

It will also reduce the human interface that we are talking about. But you know the system in Nigeria, we are just praying that people will not sabotage the effort of the government. Because I think the Federal Inland revenue service (FIRS) are at the head of the single window.

So, I don’t know whether maybe there is going to be a level of supremacy on who is going to be in charge and all that. But the truth remains that we are expecting it to start. We know we are going to have some teething problems too, just like we have been having in other ones that have been introduced. But if it stays, it will be a little better than what we’re having now little better than what we’re having now.

How would you assess the tenure of the Council for Registration of Freight Forwarders in Nigeria (CRFFN) Registrar?

Before now, we had called on government to do the right thing by allowing professional freight forwarders to drive the process of Council for Registration of Freight Forwarders in Nigeria (CRFFN). But I think since they deemed it fit and brought in a practitioner, somebody who has been in the field, who knows all that is happening in the industry.

You can see that the era of fraud, corruption, where people are interested in buying Hilux Jeeps and all that has gone. Administratively, the Registrar, Kingsley Igwe has done well. He has done well and I believe he will still do more.

Any advise for the council on the next step to be taken after Professional Operating Fee (POF) contract was terminated from SW Global?

Well, that has been the major issue that brought CRFFN to where they are. There are many other things you might not know apart from the remittance issue. The truth is that if you look at that era, even paying salary to the staff of CRFFN was a big problem.

Some of us were asking: What is happening with all the money coming into POF? And we were shocked. If you come closer, you will be very shocked that even the sharing ratio is surprising. The agency helping with the collection have some percentage they were taking.

We also learned that some of it was going to some people in the National Assembly. And by the time you know it, it will be peanuts that will come into the purse of CRFFN. That was why they weren’t having enough to even pay staff salary. But my brother, all that too will soon fizzle out.

If you have been following what is happening, especially with the single window we talked about, CRFFN is playing a major role. In fact, that is the focus point of the registrar, whereby CRFFN is going to go beyond the roles they used to regulate before now. So by the time that starts, I think by the grace of God all these issues of POF and the people collecting for them will stop.

What do you think is the reason the reason behind the council not operating with a board?

That is an enabling Act matter. They have to go back to the Act to look at that. Before now, what caused the problem was that they used to have allocation from the federal budget and everybody was interested in that, wanting to go into the board so they would be given a Hilux and all that.

Honestly, they were not doing anything there, other than to go and see how they can cut the national cake. But when the Federal Government stopped that allocation, the whole thing you found that they were not doing anything. Most of them came back to Lagos and joined us back in the field.

But with this single window project coming up, CRFFN is going to fit in very well. I believe the allocation will come. Then the Act will have to be revisited. They will have to look at it. Those that are to be on the board will know themselves. So, when it is time to do elections, we will know what they are doing.