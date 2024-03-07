Okorie: Nigerians Want Verifiable Evidence of Action From Tinubu

Chief Chekwas Okorie is the pioneer National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In this interview, he speaks on some national issues and his fears for President Bola Tinubu’s administration. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Things seem to be getting tougher in recent times, looking at the security challenges and the economy that is nose-diving by the day. How worried are you given the escalation of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians?

I am worried and I do not think any well-meaning citizen is not worried. I can tell you that even the President himself is worried. Any person who says he or she is not worried about the present Nigerian condition is living in denial. I don’t think that even the President thought it could get this far. But the truth is that no President will intentionally want to keep the people he is governing in this kind of distressed situation for the simple reason that survival is the first human instinct and that governments have been known to have crashed or brought down by popular uprisings or protests.

So, on the principle of survival being a basic human instinct, the President will want to do everything to make people happy. But unfortunately, he seems to have fallen into the kind of trap that President Muhammadu Buhari put himself into. I say this because President Buhari put all critical sectors of the economy into the hands of his kinsmen and some distant relations. He found it difficult to call them to order even when the public pointed out certain malfeasance that was going on. Some of us who supported him did not fail to point out areas that he needed to pay attention to but he didn’t seem to listen to anybody and things went so bad.

It is that foundation that was laid by the previous administration that President Tinubu inherited and unfortunately, all the critical positions have been put in the hands of his people just like President Buhari did, putting himself in a situation where it becomes difficult for him to act swiftly. Look at the speed with which he acted on the issue of Beta Edu. Is it possible that the same man could have done the same thing to others, who, in the eyes of the people were smeared by their involvement in the Beta Edu gate? He couldn’t use the same hammer to show the response you give to any person found wanting. That is the problem that I see going on now. One would have thought that the kind of corruption being reported would have been a thing of the past.

But it is being reported everywhere and no head is rolling. The people in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks are busy raking in from what they are doing with our foreign exchange. Nobody is listening to the other. They are doing as they like and such is detrimental to the economy. It gets more confusing when you have a leadership that has disposed itself to this type of hook line. So, you no longer know the advice you will give because it may not be taken seriously, it may be discarded because of who is involved. But we won’t stop advising, we won’t stop talking. Let’s look at the issue of insecurity in the country, for instance, which is the root cause of every other thing because you can’t go to the farm for any farming activity and this is a planting season that we are entering.

We have not reached that point where agriculture is an all-year- round production. It’s still based on the season. Now, insecurity is everywhere, so how will people go to the farm and how will food, especially staple food be available?

How do you think the government can tackle the rising insecurity?

Many of us have been shouting for quite a long time now that we should embrace state police and community policing. I, in particular, have gone further to say that while the issue of state police is a constitutional matter, the Commander-In-Chief, that is President Tinubu, can give an immediate directive that all police personnel from the lowest rank to the position of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) be re-deployed to their states, local governments and communities of origin. With such, I can tell you that the issue of gathering intelligence becomes easier. Nobody will give intelligence to a police- man he or she cannot trust; you will be putting yourself in danger. And the person that you are giving the intelligence may not even use it because he is simply there to extort money and take home. So, where they are deployed is not where they give their best. They are just there as an army of occupation.

If the National Assembly agrees that the issue of state po- licing is fundamental to reducing our insecurity problem by more than 70/80 per cent, then why are they still delaying the amend- ment, so that the constitution aspect will be resolved? Nobody is doing that and the level of expenditure to maintain people in high offices remains scandalous. And now, because of some of these things, you can see our labour unions coming up with such ridiculous demand of N1 million as minimum wage in a country like this. When I heard that labour was proposing one million naira, I knew that something was wrong somewhere, the devil was at work. How can somebody suggest such, under what circumstances? It is as if we are in the marketplace haggling and we become far from reality. There are international labour standards and labour must do their calculations based on data and realities.

But sometimes you ask yourself: Do you even blame the labour unions when the government refuses to keep the promises and agreements they sign? I think we also need prayers to God to come and help us because it is beginning to look like it is beyond the human capacity of those in power to solve. But I think that labour in doing their job does not need to be childish. Look at the issue of the rule of law, which the government promised to adhere to. With the likes of the Attorney- General, I don’t know him in person but by his reputation, we were happy that given his reputation the government will get itself committed to the rule of law. But they are not keeping to the dictates of the rule of law. Look at what we are witnessing in APGA in particular and in many other cases. The Supreme Court will give judgement and the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will choose not to obey it, or choose the one to obey.

Nobody in government is saying that this thing that is happening is impacting negatively on the government. In the APGA case, petitions have been written everywhere, to the presidency, to the Ministry of Justice and the police. The police have to enforce the judgement of the court but the police are not doing anything. Nobody is doing any- thing to correct what is happening. INEC is the branch of the executive; it is not obeying orders and nobody is calling them to order. We cannot be mouthing the rule of law; we are mouthing it. Everything is simply degenerating into a situation where it is the survival of the fittest. It’s so sad.

You seem to be blaming labour unions for what is happening to them, particularly, on the issue of minimum wage and other demands even when the government has refused to honour agreements with them…

Not at all, I am not blaming labour but what I am saying is that while doing their job, they have to be reasonable. The government said they will implement all agreements with labour and I do not think the timeline has expired. So, I do not think that a strike is a healthy alternative at this point. Labour must come out with convincing calculations for their demand and not be childish about it. It is not something you will say let’s bargain at N1 million and maybe we will settle at N500,000. Where did they sit down to arrive at such a calculation that Nigeria can afford a minimum wage of N1 nillion. Industrial bargaining the world over has its principles and procedures. It is not something you come up with unreasonable demands.

What do you make of protests across the states against rising cost of living?

It’s a dangerous signal and a call for the government to intensify action on what they are doing to address the situation on the ground. I am deeply worried and we are almost at that point where things can get out of hand. So, I expect the government to rise to this challenge because if there is a mass revolt, all our security personnel, the soldiers, policemen, will not be enough to stop even one state, not to talk of an entire country of over 200 million people. That is why I am appealing to the President to immediately rise to the challenge, so that we will not get to a point where we will experience insurrection, it could be terrible. The country is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder. There are flash points every- where, while many groups and sections are clamouring for an exit from Nigeria. Many of us who are still optimistic that a united Nigeria is far better than people going their different ways but our numbers are reducing by the day. We are beginning to be seen as the ones who are not seeing the light.

While those who are arguing and making case for secession are the ones being seen as those who have seen the light. So, it means that the government has a lot to do. Some policies must change. Look at the power situation in the country now for instance. Somebody joked the other day that it looked like there is leak- age in hell that has introduced more heat. Is it, not a shame that a country like ours, a country as big as this cannot distribute up to 4,000 megawatts of electricity and when you look at the kind of money pumped into the power sector, you will be shocked. And the minister of power is there joining in giving unnecessary excuses. If he cannot track those who are sabotaging the ministry and take action, he should be asked to leave. That is the point I am making about the President’s hand being tied by the kind of people he puts in critical positions and finding it difficult to discipline them when they are not doing well.

I don’t see why the Minister of Power should remain in office. Power is so crucial for the economy and a lot of critical sectors cannot function without power. There should be action and not just talks about holding meetings with security chiefs, making so much noise about it or telling us that the President has given marching orders for so and so. Those are not what we need now rather there should be verifiable evidence of action. How can people pick all the people in a bus and march them into the forest and everybody knows the point where they entered that forest, with all our so-called drones which we have acquired, we cannot monitor such and follow to a point where security will surround the area and rescue victims. They will march their victims to a comfort- able place and start sending messages for ransom. What kind of country is this? I don’t want to sound as if I am not appreciative of the sacrifice being made but I can tell you that I am not impressed. With the technology we have acquired, I have not heard one day that certain kidnappings or insurgency has been busted but in other smaller countries, you cannot do this type of thing and get away with it.

They march an entire bus load of people inside the forest and in some cases, we hear they even cook there with firewood and smoke is coming out and our drones can- not identify the area. It’s a shame and very annoying. Sometimes, I feel sorry for the President. It seems he has been overwhelmed by some of the things happening and those who are around him are not doing enough to help him out. I want to advise him that in any area where service delivery is lacking, he should not hesitate to remove the person and put in another person. There is nothing to gain in protecting one’s kinsmen because if Nigeria falls apart, nobody is going to benefit and it will be an ill wind that blows nobody any good. He has been part of the clamour for true federalism and for me, seven months/eight months in office is enough to start something in that area to give hope that he is tending towards a true federal structure.

Look, with this centralise structure, even something that should be blamed on a local government chairman or a governor, would be blamed on him. Nothing can be achieved if every- thing is concentrated on one table, meaning we need to decentralize power.