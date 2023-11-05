Okorie: INEC, Not Judiciary, Messed Up Nigeria’s Democracy

Former National Chairman and founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, in this chat with KENNETH OFOMA, speaks on some current national issues such as the crisis in Rivers State, the Supreme Court ruling on the Presidential election, the lingering APGA legal tussle, among others.

What’s your take on the current political crisis in Rivers State with the attempt to impeach the governor, Sim Fubara?

The crisis in Rivers State came to so many people including myself as a rude shock because talking about impeaching the governor when he is barely five months in office beats imagination of what the man could have done within that short period to warrant such sanction. Impeachment is a serious matter and Governor Fubara has also put the question across that those wishing to impeach him have told him and that they are free to tell the world what he did to warrant that.

But having said that, I want to advise the people of Rivers state, especially the elected persons and that includes the people in the National Assembly, that that state is a very critical state in Nigeria for many reasons and beyond that this occasional crisis that sometimes turns violence in the state should stop. It’s affecting the unity of the state.

The state is a state that has many ethnic groups and it’s also affecting development and it would appear as if it has become a cause that any governor that has been in office, when he leaves office something will happen whether orchestrated by him or by somebody else that will keep him at Abuja on self-exile until the government in power leaves office. It happened to Gov (Peter) Odili and it also happened to Rotimi Amechi.

As a minister, a few times he visited the state; he went in as somebody going to a warfront using the advantage of being a minister to have come in with all manner of security facilities to just visit his state. And if care is not taken, if this thing is allowed to take the turn of the previous ones, it may also be difficult for Wike to also visit his state freely even as a minister that he is. That shouldn’t be the case.

All former governors should have some kind of relationship that they share their experience with whomever that is an incumbent so that it can add to whatever knowledge he has to make the state move forward. But that has not been the case not only in Rivers State but many other states including Abia where I come from.

But I want to cease the opportunity of this question now to comment on the president, who as the chief security officer of the Nigerian federation has done what the father will do. APC as the party of the president is not the party in power in Rivers but he has gone beyond the issue of party to do what he should do as a father.

So, his intervention has doused tension already just the fact that it is in the news that he intervened. RiversState is a bit quieter because I’m in touch with the people there. I do believe that they will take advantage of that intervention and allow normalcy to return.

PDP governors met and accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the presidential election which ruled in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but they made some important remarks where they raised the issue contradictory rulings of the tribunals where, for instance, the tribunals were removing elected representatives in Plateau State on pre-election matters which should be the internal business of the party. So how do you react to the victory of the president at the Supreme Court and the matter raised by the PDP governors on contradiction and technicality?

The first question I actually want to restate that I had said earlier, immediately after, even before the commencement of the proceedings at the Appeal Court, after the parties involved had filed all their processes; of course, it was also out there in the social media, so I took time to read through every- thing that was filed by all the parties.

One thing struck me and that was that I didn’t see a single place where it was advanced by the petitioners that they got a certain number of votes and the votes were not credited to them and if the votes were credited to them, they could have won, not one place. And if you check the election that this lady (Mrs. Uduaghan) has won in Kogi, now Sen Natasha, it was clear that she has been able to convince the tribunal both the lower tribunal and appeal tribunal that there were votes that were not credited to her that she earned and the evidence was there and that was why she won her case.

I also pointed out that the major reason Peter Obi won his case when I was chairman of APGA, the first election we had, was that we showed that we had polling unit agents in all the polling units who returned their Form EC 8A, which was the polling booth return form to the party so that we were able to do a calculation of the total votes won and knew that Peter Obi won that election out rightly. So, when the INEC went ahead to announce Ngige as the winner, it was proved at the tribunal that whatever result INEC used was forged because there are so many similar signatures, similar writing patterns and all that.

So, Peter won the election at the tribunal and all the other levels. So, when they didn’t go through this process I came out and said that this petition will not see the light of day. And when the Appeal Court took time, again I sat back for all of the 13 hours, I did nothing but listen to that judgement, I knew too that the judges had done justice except to the extent that sometimes they showed some bit of anger; maybe due to the social media threats that preceded their judgement.

So, some of the words they used were rather harsh for people who are sitting at that high place. And when people were complaining and all that I said that even appealed at the Supreme Court I wasn’t expecting a different outcome. And that’s exactly what has happened. This is our country; it is the law we are operating that is making it look this way and court is the court of law not where sentiments prevail. But as to the contradictions in the judgements as you pointed out; our courts are in very bad, deplorable shapes, and every Supreme Court justice that is retiring none has failed to point out, no matter how mild they would put it, the rot in the judiciary.

How it has become something different from what they entered into. The last justice that just retired, Dattijo Muhammad, was very blunt, he said it all and so there is a job to be done by the National Judicial Council; a major job to be done by the current Attorney General and Minister of Justice because it is more o r l e s s with- in his purview to come up with executive bills that will bring about certain amendments to the laws guiding the practice of law so that our jurisprudence will be more in line with what obtains in other countries.

And I also believe that the issue of pre-election and no pre-election matters will be resolved the moment we agree that all pre-election matters should be resolved before election. And all election matters will be resolved before swearing in. Then that will help matters. But beyond that, I can tell you that INEC has messed up; this present INEC has messed up our democracy in more ways than one.

And that’s why you see the number of elections they declared as having been won by certain people are being overturned by the courts. So, INEC is not supposed to be the ones whose results will be so easily upturned; it, means that people recruited in the field were compromised and when the people at the head were the first to be compromised, they lack the moral rectitude to discipline those below and this is what is happening and I can tell you from personal experience, and I’m saying it without any equivocation. Prof Maurice Iwu is qualified to be canonized the saint compared to the man there now called Prof Mahmood (Yakubu).

History will be very harsh to him on what he has done to that institution. If you go to INEC, you will think it’s a Northern establishment; if you go to the legal department of INEC, all the senior lawyers there are from the North. And if you go to the political monitoring team, they are all from the North. And so, what do they do? They don’t do these things mostly in the North, they go to the South where they make all the money and confuse things and politicians will be coming to them to have their way and they go smiling to the bank.

The Senate and House Committees that oversight INEC have also failed because when you have a national institution like that that has no respect for federal character and they allow it to continue like t h a t , w h a t do they expect? They will never expect fairness from an institution that abinitio refused to obey the provisions of the law regarding federal character and there are so many cases that INEC, judgements of courts that INEC refused to obey including the case of APGA where both the Supreme Court and the lower court, that’s the Supreme Court gave judgement and said it is Edozie Njoku that is the chairman, a lower court gave an enforcement judgement to enforce the judgement of the Supreme Court as provided by law.

That any court of record can enforce the judgement of the Supreme Court; INEC refused to obey it. Now the chairman of INEC is facing contempt proceedings in courts, which have now been adjourned for judgement. What stops him from obeying that judgement so that if the other people feel that it was a wrong judgement they should proceed to the Court of Appeal. But we know why he is doing what he is doing. That’s just the one that affects me directly; most Nigerians will come out and tell you their own experiences from this same man that is the chairman of INEC.

If knew his Commission will not comply with the guidelines he gave out why make so much heavy weather out of his Guidelines that transmission and all of that will be sacrosanct, only for him to turn around and give a very feeble excuse of glitches that couldn’t be defined. These are some of the things affecting our democracy and also indirectly affecting national unity and patriotism.

The retiring Supreme Court justice, Dattijo Ahmed made weighty allegations about corruption that is associated with the appointment of judges and such two geopolitical zones of South East and North Central are not represented at the apex court due to non-appointment of replacement of retired justices from those regions?

Well, like he rightly pointed out, there are many takeaways from his valedictory speech, touching on the rot in the leadership of our judiciary, too many powers given to one person, the office of the NJC which has actually been there before this current one came in, shouldn’t be like that. He pointed out a funny part where the man will be the one to appoint 60 percent of those that belong to the committee that will in turn select who will be senior advocate and who will be appointed all sorts of things.

So just like those before him, including the present one, they did a lot of things without consulting anybody including the appropriation of funds allocated to the judiciary. These are some of the things that must be unbundled with a new legislation, reform the judiciary. And I understand from some senior lawyers who have spoken on this matter that the late Justice Musdafa, the committee he set up had made far reaching recommendations on how to reform these things that are plaguing the judiciary and nobody cared to touch those recommendations.

Just like Nigeria wasted N7 billion to have the 2014 National Conference and came up with 660 recommendations that were arrived at by consensus and yet it was allowed to gather dust. So, the justice that just left also talked about the issue of appointment of justices, he laid the blame squarely on the Chief Justice of Nigeria whose responsibility it is under the current arrangement to make recommendations, appoint those people and present them to the President for confirmation.

And the current Chief Justice now assured that that will be done. It is very unfair that somebody died from the South-East, Justice Nwali Nguta, and more than a year and seven months after he died, he has not been replaced and yet this other one (Justice Nweze), he has not been replaced. And he is the last justice from the Middle-belt leaving the bench; the Middle-belt also does not have representation.

Meanwhile only North-West and South-West have their full three complements of their justices. That means with those two geopolitical zones you have six of the 10 left and the other four are from the other areas with the South-East and Middle-belt not being represented at all. We saw this happen in Mohammadu Buhari’s tenure; in the eight years Buhari was President of Nigeria no person from the South-East was appointed into the National Security Council.

A critical Council like the National Security Council only Muslims were there where they could hold such an important meeting even in Arabic or in Hausa language. So, a lot of funny things happen in this country and you want to preach to people to be patriotic, what is the motivation, the incentive for being patriotic? So, I’m happy right now that the President said he has constituted a committee, we are yet to see the composition, to look into the constitution of Nigeria with a view to reviewing it to bring about true federal structure for Nigeria.

I hope that the committee has their job already done for them to a large extent. If they go to Nasir El’Rufai report from APC, it’s there; and 2014 National Conference, there will be little to update to be able to come back to the President with a good report which the president must follow up with all his privileges and powers of the President because it is sponsored and Nigerian federalism is in tune with what happened in other developed democracies, then President Bola Tinubu will go down in record as the father of modern Nigeria federalism.