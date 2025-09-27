Okorie Hails Youth Empowerment Initiative

Renowned political scientist and public affairs analyst, Hon. Chief Emenike Okorie (Omenma), has commended Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Chima Desmond Anyaso, for his commitment to sustainable youth empowerment, describing it as a proven panacea for crime, insecurity, and youth restiveness in the country.

Okorie, in a detailed commentary, noted that one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria is the twin problem of insecurity and high crime rates, which he linked directly to youth unemployment, poverty, and disillusionment.

According to him, the situation has pushed many young Nigerians into anti-social activities such as drug abuse, violence, and other forms of crime.

He argued that sustainable youth empowerment through job creation, vocational training, and entrepreneurship remains the most effective strategy to divert young people from crime and restiveness. “For such programmes to be effective, they must be sustainable, holistic, and involve government, educational institutions, and the private sector,” he stated.

Okorie singled out Anyaso as a shining example of the approach. Anyaso, a well-known entrepreneur, industrialist, real estate developer, and politician, has received multiple recognitions for his community development efforts. These include the Forbes-rated African Achievers Award, the Democracy Youth Icon of the Year 2017, and, most recently, Vanguard Newspaper’s Real Estate Icon of the Year 2024.

Through his Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, established in 2009, Anyaso built and sponsors a tuition-free nursery and primary school that has provided education, school uniforms, and materials for over 5,000 pupils at no cost. Teachers’ and staff salaries are also fully covered by him.

In addition, his Chima Anyaso Foundation (CAF) has empowered thousands of youths with training, resources, and grants to promote self-employment and small-scale enterprises. Between April 2020 and April 2021 alone, the foundation distributed food, materials, and empowerment items worth over ₦1 billion to communities in need.

Okorie recalled that in 2018, Anyaso donated more than 50 vehicles to youths in Bende Local Government Area, further underscoring his belief in practical empowerment. “Dr. Anyaso has not just been a beacon of hope to thousands of youths in Abia State and across Nigeria; he has empowered them to become successful business owners and lifted entire communities during critical times,” Okorie said.

According to him, Anyaso’s philosophy is rooted in the conviction that empowerment initiatives must address poverty, inequality, and lack of education, while focusing on creating industries, jobs, and vocational skills that can secure the future of Nigerian youths.

“Dr. Chima Anyaso’s model of sustainable youth empowerment offers a clear pathway for national development and conflict prevention, if replicated on a broader scale,” Okorie concluded.