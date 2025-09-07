Okorie: Calling On Jonathan To Contest Presidency, Mischievous, Embarrassing

The call on former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest 2027 presidential polls, has gained many grounds. Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founding National Chairman of the All-Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) and the United Peoples Party (UPP), in this interview OKEY MADUFORO, speaks on this issues, the just-concluded elections in Rivers State, the conviction of Simon Ekpa and fortunes of the South-East ahead of the next general election

What capacity does the recent coalition have to unseat President Ahmed Bola Tinubu?

Most people out there apply the word coalition in a manner that I don’t understand. Because my understanding of what coalition means, having seen so many coalitions in the past, is totally different from what a section of our political class describes as coalition. Coalition is a political relationship between two or more political parties.

Now, whether the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as presently constituted, can unseat President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. I can attempt an answer and in that case; yes. The ADC is not a new formation but it has been bought over by a new set of leaders and political allies. In the past we have had parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress which was a break away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other interested persons.

That is what is going on in the ADC, but for Peter Obi in particular, I am not aware that he is yet a card-carrying member of the ADC. From what I read from the public and media, although he paid me a courtesy call recently, we did not discuss that when he came and it was a regular courtesy visit to me.

I know that he has not resigned from the Labour Party but having said that, the ADC as it looks, is a very formidable political party right now and it poses a very great challenge to the President ahead of the 2027 Presidential election. It is not a party that can easily be wished away because I am aware that the former CPC, one of the parties that merged with other parties to form the APC led by late President Muhamadu Buhari has joined the ADC and among them are 12 immediate past Ministers in the Buhari administration except for one and they are from the North and precisely ,the North-West and former governors like El Rufai that you mentioned.

I don’t think that these kind personalities that are in the ADC with their war chest, I wouldn’t say that they will unseat the President. Even in boxing, to beat a champion, you need to knock him down and so this is it and it is going to be an epic battle and it would be too presumptuous for any side to emerge that it will be a walk over.

When Peter Obi comes public with exactly the party he is going to use and because of the structure that he has, nobody can wish him away as well in either ADC or the PDP or his Labor Party where he still belongs to. Once he makes his position clear it would definitely altar the equation.

Being an Igbo man, do you think that the South-East would produce the next President of Nigeria with President Tinubu in power?

Well, if you have followed my recent contributions to Igbo political struggle in Nigeria, I just convened Igbo Agenda Dialogue. We had our inaugural meeting at Abuja on the 27th of last month and we are going to have another one soon and a Political Summit early next year in Enugu.

Igbo people have never had a Political Summit since 1970 and that is 55 years after the war and others have had theirs. Like the Yorubas have had a number of Political Summits and in one of them made a declaration of Oduduwa Republic with flag and anthem and all of those complementary things in place but I am not saying that they intend to break away, but they have intentions to have a united Yoruba political block.

The Niger Delta had their own a number of times. The North had most of the time commanded the political life of that area and political structures so they controlled the commanding house of the political structures. So, they have not been put under any pressure to hold a Political Summit.

Remember that I founded APGA for the Igbo people and you know that nobody has founded a national political party for the Igbos since 1983 and I made efforts and in 2002 APGA was registered to be our platform for engagement.

Unfortunately, most of those who thought that it was not possible to have APGA registered are those behind the crisis in APGA to ensure that I was never given the opportunity to show the direction of our people and ever since then APGA has been in crisis and as we speak, the party has not stopped being in crisis. So, I went back to the drawing board and decided again and that gave rise to the registration of the United Political Party (UPP) .

On the part of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, having been a member since 1976, Ohanaeze is a sociocultural non-partisan organisation, just an Igbo organization, and we needed to have political organization to complement the efforts of Ohaneze Ndigbo from the political side that is the need for Igbo agenda political dialogue. That is the essence of the Political Summit and without that political summit, people will continue to wander around in the wilderness.

But I tell you, an Igbo man will be President of Nigeria through democratic process sooner than many people would think. We have the largest population in this country by far because we are second to the indigenous population of the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory FTC Abuja so it is possible. In the South-East we are more than 99 per cent of the population so you cannot have that type of number and spread to determine the point of departure of power in Nigeria.

Insecurity has been an issue in the South-East and people are calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while some say the release would not stop insecurity?

First of all, I have always been on the front line for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu right from when he was arrested in a hotel at Abuja down to when he was abducted in Kenya. By the way Nnamdi Kanu is more like my political son and I appointed him the Chairman of APGA in the United Kingdom in 2002 because I saw the passion in him when APGA was in crisis he was on my side up to 2012. It was when I formed the UPP that he became the Director General of the Biafra Radio then to IPOB so he is like a son to me. I knew him down to his parents and the family at large.

It is important to say that if Nnamdi Kanu is released today the insecurity caused by those who come under all sorts of names claiming that it is because of Nnamdi Kanu that they are doing what they are doing. They will at least have no place to hide under and it becomes easy to separate the real criminals and those who are agitating for Biafra. Because there is no society that would say there are no criminals but I can tell you that there would be no more excuses for a man or woman, young or old to cause any problems claiming because Nnamdi Kanu was arrested.

There is another one that is Simon Ekpa that calls his own autopilot and began to grow wings and today he is in Finland facing the law. I am one of the advocates of Community Police and state Police during Jonathan to Buhari to Tinubu and none of them seem to have done anything about it. We need to reorganize our political and security architecture.

A situation where we have Police check points at every part of the South East collecting money and ripping off members of the public is not how to fight insecurity. These are army of occupation in Igbo land and they care less about the security of lives and property in Igbo land. But when you have some security personnel from the South-East, they would see it as a moral burden to protect their Homeland and that is what we call security. They know themselves and a son of the soil knows when his kinsmen begin to make money without any visible means of livelihood they ask questions.

A court in Finland recently sentenced Simon Ekpa to six years imprisonment. How does it improve the fate of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

All that we have heard about the influence of Simon Ekpa has been in the area of violence and all those who are welding dangerous weapons are claiming that they are being funded by him and on the other hand they claim that they are doing that because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still in detention.

Even IPOB has made it clear that they have nothing to do with Simon Ekpa and that he is on his own. But I think if the insecurity in the South East can substantially be reduced, Nnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally. I can also say that beyond the insecurity in the South-East, the speed with which the Court in Finland started this case last year and ended it this time speaks volume about the kind of jurisprudence of our Judiciary in Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu has been dragged around Courts for several years and every meanful Igbo person and groups have made appeals to late President Muhamadu Buhari to Tinubu and I am not aware because I am a very senior member of Ohaneze Ndigbo and I am not sure if President Buhari granted late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu the audience to discuss Nnamdi Kanu matter with him and neither has he done the same with the present leadership of Chief Azuka Mbata.

Release Nnamdi Kanu or it would underscore the disdain and neglect that the country has for Igbo people and there would be political consequences and that is one thing that we are getting ready to underscore and disrespecting us will not go without the appropriate response at the appropriate time

How about the South-East Governor’s Forum and their position over insecurity?

Well, the body would do the much it can but we do not have that homogeneous cohesion as one body and everyone tries to fashion out its own way of doing things. In Enugu, the governor has digitalized the security architecture and the network and so far, Enugu is enjoying peace to a large extent. In Abia state Alex Otti is indeed coasting and there seem to be no security challenges in the area but for some pockets of small crimes but he has been containing it.

In Anambra it is a full-scale war against them but for some issues that has to do with overzealousness on the part of operatives but they are doing well by replicating some aspects of what is happening in Enugu State.

In the case of Imo State, the governor has been using more of kinetic approach towards engaging those criminals but less of non-kinetic while that of Ebony state has to do with their boundaries with Benue and other states towards the North which as a matter of fact those neighbors stray into the state to cause problems. But it is my firm stand that if we localize our security operations through transborder operations with the synergy of the governors we can pull through.

What are your views over the call on Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 Presidential election?

I think the call on Jonathan to contest for the Presidency of this country is not only mischievous, but deliberately intended to embarrass him. But most interesting is that Jonathan is wiser than those people trying to drag him into what would be an inglorious end to his glorious career.

This is because President Goodluck Jonathan is now a world figure and transcends Nigeria and Africa and he is respected worldwide because of his democratic credentials and it is like dragging him down to get back into the murky waters of Nigerian politics which lacks credibility both in terms of the conduct of elections by INEC and can be manipulated and embarrassing the most popular candidate in the hands of the people.

Any person doing that doesn’t mean well for him and I pray that he doesn’t fall for their bet because where he is now, not even the current President of our country can attain it because he has not shown that he is the character that can attain Jonathan’s height and in the last stage Jonathan is shoulder to shoulder to President Obasanjo. Our country Nigeria have produced two great world leaders and they Obasanjo and Jonathan and Jonathan must not allow himself to be dragged into the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

The issues of electoral reforms have continued to be on the front burner. What is your take?

The impression most Nigerians had about President Tinubu”s democratic credentials have been shattered with the two years that he has been the President of this country. His economic policies are not bad except the implementation, but in terms of democracy he is totally different from what we thought he would be. So, for him to be the one playing the script of Nyesom Wike is unfortunate and it should have been Wike playing the script of the President but in reverse the President is playing Wike’s script.

This is so disappointing and I can tell you it is degrading and this relationship between the Minister and the President can only happen in Tinubu’s Presidency and nobody else can tolerate that and even the People’s Democratic Party as a political party that ruled this country for sixteen years, boasting to be the biggest party in Africa had been reduced to a toothless bull dog where they all pander to the whims and caprices of the just one man that wasn’t even there at the formation of the party .

It is a big shame honestly that the issue of Wike is a very big embarrassment both to the government in power and the party itself and all Nigerians share in that shame. If Nigerians suspect this government, you cannot blame them and if the government has done very well it’s electoral fate is sealed where the survival or the victory of any political party is dependent on the genuine votes of the electorate.

In spite of the fact that Nigerians are trying to navigate through the multi-dimensional poverty the and party in charge has put Nigerians in that situation continues to boast every day that there would be no opposition and that nobody can challenge the President and that he would be returned willing lily there is no way this kind of boast would not make people to be suspicious.

If the National Assembly do not want to have electoral reform that will guarantee a free and fair election, if they want it to be business as usual, they should be responsible for the consequences that follows and human beings are human beings and not robots or inanimate objects and there is a limit that they can tolerate such kind of things. If we have a proper electoral reform with the right legal frameworks where votes count and Nigeria will have the potential to be a great country.

In 2003, that was President Obasanjo election the result was returned in Ogun state of origin but gave the impression that they all voted for President Obasanjo and in fact it was that election that Mike Tyson of America appeared on the voter’s register of that state and was covered to have also voted. So that was then and if anyone attempted to do a similar thing in Nigeria today where the system had been overheated and people are not happy, it may not augur well for that country and I pray that it doesn’t come to that.

Local government elections have just been conducted by the Sole Administrator in Rivers State. How legal is that?

Normally, somebody that was not democratically elected cannot conduct a local government election. The kind of laws that we have and kind of judgements we get in this country is an indication to show that the President of Nigeria has inherent powers to not only declare state of emergency and remove democratic institutions and direct a Sole Administrator to do all the things that a democratically elected Governor is allowed to do and through the National Assembly or House of Representatives everything a State Assembly ought to have done, and it depends on the legal interpretation and of course, I am not a lawyer and I do not intend to dwell too much on that .

But the people of Rivers State have to live with this dilemma or the only consolation is that by the 18th of this month which is not coming from the President but from the same Nyesom Wike, that democratic governance would return to Rivers State. If that happens, the governor, if he has the balls at all, I do not know, if he can take appropriate legal actions to correct that. Be that as it may, River’s people would have to live with their dilemma for another two years.