OkoPoly To Organize Free Medical Outreach May 27

Federal Polytechnic, Oko, under the leadership of Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie as Rector, is set to organize a free medical outreach for hundreds of residents in Oko as part of the activities marking her first 100 days in office.

Scheduled for May 27 at Oko Civic Center by 8 a.m., the outreach aims to provide essential medical services, health screenings, and consultations to the local community.

Dr. Awuzie has expressed her commitment to improving the well-being of the people of Oko, highlighting accessible healthcare as a fundamental aspect of community development.

This initiative reflects Dr. Awuzie’s administration’s focus on social responsibility and community engagement, aiming to positively impact the lives of residents.

It not only demonstrates the institution’s strong commitment to community service and public health but also underscores the importance of corporate responsibility, especially as it relates to human health.

The program will enable hundreds of individuals to access free medical consultations, laboratory tests, medications, and health education.

It is a timely and impactful project that will directly benefit the underserved and vulnerable members of the community.