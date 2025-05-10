OkoPoly To Flag Off Skills Devt Programme, May 27

Share

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, under the amiable leadership of Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie as rector, will officially launch its Skills Development Programme on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The event will take place at the Skills Development Centre, located at the extension site of the institution.

According to the rector, the initiative aims to empower students and local community members by providing hands-on training and skills acquisition in various fields.

She said the programme is part of the institution’s commitment to enhancing employability and promoting entrepreneurship among participants, adding that attendees can expect a range of workshops and training sessions tailored to meet the needs of the job market.

The launch will mark a significant step towards fostering skill development and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the country.

Share