OkoPoly Rector Resuscitates Moment FM

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Irene Chioma Awuzie, has successfully revived Moment FM, the official radio station of the institution.

Under her visionary leadership, the station has been brought back to life through the renewal of its broadcasting license and the comprehensive upgrade of key equipment to meet modern broadcasting standards.

This revitalization signals a new chapter in campus broadcasting, providing students and staff with a dynamic platform for real-time information, education, and entertainment.

The move is expected to strengthen communication within the polytechnic and extend the institution’s reach to the wider community.

