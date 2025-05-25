Okopoly Rector Inspects New Gemade Medical Centre

Share

In the early hours of Saturday, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Chioma Irene Awuzie, paid an inspection visit to the Senator Barnabas Gemade Medical Centre located at the Ufuma Campus — a newly constructed, state-of-the-art health facility slated for commissioning as one of the major milestones of her first 100 days in office.

The medical centre, poised to significantly enhance healthcare delivery within the institution and the surrounding community, stands as a testament to purposeful leadership, timely execution, and a strong commitment to the welfare of staff and students.

Dr. Awuzie, known for her proactive and hands-on leadership style, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project.

She reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to transforming Federal Polytechnic, Oko into a centre of innovation, excellence, and service.

“This facility represents more than just a building; it embodies our vision for a healthier, more responsive campus community,” she said during the visit.

The Gemade Medical Centre is expected to be commissioned in the coming days as part of activities marking Dr. Awuzie’s 100-day achievements in office.

