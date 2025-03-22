OkoPoly Rector Inaugurates Personnel Audit C’ttee

Share

In a significant move to ensure transparency and accountability, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, Chioma Irene Awuzie, has inaugurated the Personnel Audit Committee of the Governing Council of the Polytechnic.

The inauguration ceremony took place in her office on Friday, March 21 with key stakeholders in attendance.

The committee members, who are internal members of the Governing Council, include Comrades Chibuzo Asomugha, Egwuchukwu Ifensor, Chinelo Ndife, and Helen Nnabuenyi.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Rector (Administration), Kenneth Ezekwe, and the Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) of the polytechnic, Chijioke Ibeziako.

In her inaugural speech, Awuzie emphasized the importance of commitment, thoroughness, and adherence to the principle of impartiality.

She assured the committee of her support, promising to provide a conducive environment for them to carry out their duties effectively.

Acknowledging the sensitive nature of the assignment, Awuzie urged the committee to remain resolute and fearless in the face of potential challenges.

The leader of the committee, Chibuzo Asomugha, expressed gratitude to the rector and pledged their loyalty and readiness to execute the assignment without fear or favour.

