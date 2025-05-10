OkoPoly Rector Hails Tinubu During Presidential Visit To Anambra

Share

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie, was among the dignitaries who welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Anambra during his official visit to the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka on May 7.

The event drew influential personalities, including policymakers, academics, and business leaders, reflecting the president’s wide-reaching impact.

Dr. Awuzie, accompanied by her Deputy Rector (Academics), Dr. Nkiru Akabike, and other senior officials of the institution, was ushered into the VIP section by protocol staff.

Speaking to newsmen ahead of the president’s arrival, Dr. Awuzie expressed her support for President Tinubu, commending his leadership and vision for national development.

She emphasized the potential for educational, economic, and infrastructural transformation in the Southeast under his administration.

She also stressed the need for collaborative efforts to advance education and drive sustainable growth across the country.

Also present at the event were other institutional heads and Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who joined Dr. Awuzie in interactions and photo sessions.

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko Students’ Union Government, led by its president, Comrade Chinemerem Odimegwu, also participated in the ceremony, alongside the institution’s media team led by Comrade Celestine Udoka Ostende Oguegbu.

