OkoPoly Rector Engages Elite Security Firm

In a decisive move to enhance campus security, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has engaged the services of St. Christopher’s Security Services Limited to oversee the institution’s security operations.

The strategic partnership reflects the rector’s firm commitment to fostering a safe, secure, and conducive environment for learning, innovation, and community development.

The engagement of St. Christopher’s Security Services marks a significant milestone in the polytechnic’s efforts to strengthen its security infrastructure.

The deployment of a professional security outfit is expected to bring about improved surveillance, heightened discipline, and swift emergency response across the campus.

Additionally, the collaboration is aimed at minimizing internal breaches and promoting a culture of security consciousness among students and staff alike.

By opting for a reputable corporate security firm, the institution is prioritizing professionalism, accountability, and the overall safety of the polytechnic community—key ingredients for academic excellence and institutional growth.

