OkoPoly Presents Programmes For NBTE Accreditation

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, under the leadership of the Rector, Chioma Irene Awuzie, has presented nine academic programmes to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for accreditation.

The programmes presented include ND Marketing, HND Hospitality Management and Technology, SLT Biochemistry Option and Biochemistry/Microbiology, HND Surveying and Geo-Informatics Technology, HND Mechanical Engineering Technology, HND Horticultural Technology, Geological Technology, and HND Agricultural Technology. These were submitted for both resource inspection and verification.

Welcoming the 38-member NBTE delegation and resource persons to the institution, Awuzie, who was represented by the Deputy Rector (Academic), Uche Onyegbu, expressed appreciation to the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Idris Bugaje, for his innovative and transformative leadership.

Onyegbu noted that the institution was fully prepared for the accreditation exercise and expressed confidence in a successful outcome.

He also highlighted the polytechnic’s strong relationship with NBTE over the years and expressed hope that it would continue to grow.

He further informed the visiting team that the polytechnic currently runs about 65 programmes, with more set to be presented for accreditation in the next quarter.

In his remarks, the NBTE Director of Polytechnic Programmes and team leader, Fatima Kabir Umar, represented by Bldr. Adesina Oluodo, thanked the polytechnic for the warm reception.

He said the team was on ground to assess facilities and offer guidance and recommendations where necessary. He urged heads of departments to cooperate fully with the accreditation team.

At the exit interview, the resource persons commended the improvements observed across the institution during their visit. However, they identified a few grey areas and urged the management to address them promptly.

Also speaking, the NBTE South-East Zonal Director, Ngozi Okelekwe, praised the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, for having one of the best-equipped Hospitality Management departments in the South-East.

She also lauded the rector’s administration for its strides in entrepreneurship development, while encouraging continued efforts in that direction.

The event was attended by principal officers, deans and directors of schools, heads of departments, and other staff members of the polytechnic.

