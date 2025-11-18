Okopoly Honours Gemade, Awuzie, Others With Excellence Leadership Awards

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Federal Polytechnic Oko branch, last Saturday, November 15, celebrated distinguished leaders and committed union members during the regular meeting of the Polytechnics and Other Trade Group Council of NASU.

The event, held at the Polytechnic Auditorium, Extension Site, was attended by chairmen, secretaries and treasurers from NASU branches in Polytechnics, Colleges of Agriculture, and Allied Institutions nationwide.

Key stakeholders that received the Merit Award of Excellence in Leadership include the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Senator Barnabas Gemade (OFR), who was represented by Dr. Egwuchukwu Ifensor, a senior staff of the polytechnic.

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie, was also honoured with Merit Award for Excellent Leadership for her exemplary leadership, dedication and service to the polytechnic and humanity in general.