Okopoly Goes Digital, Trains Staff On Blackboard LMS

Share

Over 200 academic staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state, were on June 18 trained on the Blackboard Learning Management System (BLMS).

The training was in line with the 12 points agenda of the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, which harped on staff welfare and academic reinvention of programmes.

The training was aimed at equipping lecturers with necessary skills needed for effective utilization of the blackboard LMS platform in delivering quality educational instruction.

The blackboard LMS training, which took place at the ICT Academy of the institution, was sponsored by TETFund.

The Rector, represented by the Deputy Rector Academic, Dr. Nkiru Akabuike, in her opening remarks, revealed that the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, will go fully digital in teaching and learning from next session.

Share