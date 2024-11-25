Okonkwo Seeks God’s Intervention In Presidency, NASS, Others

Share

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, has called for God’s intervention in Nigeria’s Presidency, National Assembly and state assemblies.

He also said the nation’s justice system should be purged, adding that Nigeria should become a country where every citizen will feel free and secure to reside, build and own houses in any part of the country.

He spoke yesterday at the closing ceremony of TREM’s 2024 Kingdom Life World Conference, at the international headquarters of the church on Gbagada Expressway, Lagos.

Okonkwo said: “I speak blessings over our nation. We rebuke violence. “We rebuke bloodshed. We rebuke war and crisis. We rebuke instability.

We rebuke insecurity, uncertainties and injustice. I pray for God’s intervention in our political, economic, educational and social system. “I pray for functional electricity, good road network, good health care delivery and infrastructural development.

“I pray for the Presidency, National Assembly, state Assemblies, judiciary, local governments, the public and private sector, different arms, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as parastatal.

Share

Please follow and like us: