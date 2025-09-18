Okonkwo, Others Urge Churches To Partner Gov’t In Fighting Insecurity

Prominent Nigerian clerics, including the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Founder of Revival Assembly Ministries International, Apostle Anselm Madubuko; and Senior Pastor of the Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA), Rev. Yomi Kasali, have called on churches to actively partner with government in tackling insecurity.

The call was made at the opening ceremony of the Giant Killers Conference 2025, organised by FOTA to mark its 20th anniversary, held in Lagos on Wednesday night.

Bishop Okonkwo stressed that government alone cannot resolve the nation’s security challenges, insisting that the church has a vital role to play in speaking truth to power and shaping moral values.

“The only way the church can help is to partner with the government and speak up where there is insecurity, rather than hide behind the curtain. Citizens are concerned that government is not fulfilling its responsibility of providing security. If leaders cannot perform, they should step down,” he declared.

He also lamented that many Nigerians in positions of authority attend church but fail to reflect Christian values in governance, noting that the message of transformation must move beyond the pulpit to society at large.

Apostle Madubuko emphasised the importance of prayer, urging the church to intercede for leaders to take responsibility. “It’s prayer. There’s nothing one can do about it. We must pray that God wakes up the people on duty so everyone can be at their post,” he said.

Rev. Kasali highlighted the need for the church to make a greater impact beyond large congregations and big names. “We have the biggest churches and pastors, but our impact is not strongly felt in society. As giant killers, we must confront national challenges with faith and integrity. We should be the salt of the earth, not just sugar,” he said, while urging government to do much more to address insecurity.

Pastor Funke Kasali, wife of Rev. Kasali, expressed deep concern over rising killings and kidnappings across the country. “The murder of innocent Nigerians breaks my heart. The victims of banditry and robbery could be anyone. Parents, schools, and churches must work together to instill strong values in the younger generation,” she noted.

Other speakers expected at the conference include Dr. Felix Omobude, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Pastor Funmi Boulah Johnson, Pastor Bidemi Mark-Mordi, and Pastor Tolu Odukoya.

The week-long programme, which commenced on Wednesday at FOTA’s auditorium in Surulere, will conclude with a thanksgiving service on Sunday.