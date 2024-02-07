Okonkwo faults Soludo on Anambra Traditional Rulers Council law

A rights activist and former governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Ifeanyichuku Okonkwo, has dismissed Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s pronouncement on the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment) Law, 2020. Soludo had during a a meeting with the traditional on January 23, said the state traditional rulers council as constituted is unknown to the law as the state government has observed that the body was improperly constituted.

“It was observed that the body operating as the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council as constituted is unknown to the law as the state government has observed that the body was improperly constituted in violation of the provision of section 2 (F) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment) Law, 2020,” the governor was quoted to have said. But, Okonkwo, who faulted the governor, maintained that Soludo not only usurped the powers of the High Court of Anambra State, but breached section 6(2) of the Constitution with his position on the issue. According to Okonkwo, the stand of “in utter violation of the law as according to him, the governor has no such powers to usurp the powers of the court. Insisting that Soludo should tender an unreserved apology to the traditional rulers, Okonkwo said it is not his duty as governor to make such proclamation on the traditional rulers’ council but that of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to approach the court and challenge the purported illegality. “The governor has no such powers to usurp the powers of the court and should immediately apologize to the traditional rulers,” he said, while cautioning the purported committee of five traditional rulers set up by Soludo not to sit, else legal action will be taken against them.

Quoting section 6(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to justify his Okonkwo said: “The judicial powers of a state shall be vested in the courts to which this section relates, being courts established, subject as provided by this constitution for a state.” It would be recalled that Soludo at the meeting with traditional rulers said that the Anambra State Tradition Council Law provides that the council shall be composed of persons to be appointed by the governor, a chairman, two deputy chairmen; and one member from each local government area provided that members appointed from a senatorial zone shall not exceed 11. His words: “There are three senatorial zones and 21 local governments in Anambra State. The above provision of the law therefore mandates that the Traditional Rulers Council shall be constituted with not more than 36 members. “The record of the state, however, shows that the body currently acting as the traditional rulers’ council is composed of 52 persons in utter violation of the law, the implication of which is that the body is not the traditional rulers council known to law. To that extent, that body as presently constituted cannot make any valid decisions legally or function, and could not have done so in the light of the provisions of the law. “Furthermore, section 30 of the Traditional Rulers Law 2007 and 2020 as amended provides that each member shall be appointed to the council for a term of four years only and shall be eligible for reappointment for another term of four years and for no further term. “However, the state government has observed that most members of the said body as presently constituted have held their positions beyond the eight years limit in violation of the law. “The cumulative effect of the above is that the present body cannot legally function as the traditional rulers council as it is made up of persons who are legally disabled from being members of the council. Unfortunately, this body has been functioning as the Traditional Rulers Council of Anambra State for several years.” The governor, therefore, mandated that in order to purge the state of this illegality, all traditional rulers in the state shall become members of the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council other than a select few, and therefore remove the term limit. But that for this to function there will be a need for amendment of the relevant sections of the state’s law.