Okonkwo Essay: Examiner Cautions Parents, Teachers Over Aiding Children To Cheat

…as winners get N2m, laptops; set of computers for schools

“I am happy to emerge as the overall winner of the competition. It is a dream come true. I give all glory to God. I thank my parents for giving me quality education, my school and teachers for their guidance, and more importantly our Father, Bishop Mike Okonkwo for instituting the essay competition.

The scholarship will go a long way to positively enhance my education, because it will encourage me to work hard.” These are some of the words of 15-year-old Davina Phillips, a student of Bloombreeds School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as she stood before eminent personalities to be crowned as the overall winner of the 2025 Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for Secondary Schools.

It was during the 24th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, which was held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of activities to celebrate the 80th birthday of Dr Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

For leading the pack as the Champion of the competition, Davina Philips received a cheque for N1 million, a laptop and plaque, while her school, Bloombreeds School, was awarded a set of computers.

Other winners are 16-yearold Aniki Emmanuella Onizi, a student of Babcock High School Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, who came second; and 15-year-old Maryam Opeyemi llyas, a student of Isawo Comprehensive High School, Wisdom Island, Ikorodu, Lagos, who emerged as the second runner-up.

Also, for their brilliant performance, Aniki Emmanuella went home with N500,000 cheque, and a laptop, and her school received a set of computers; while Maryam Opeyemi Ilyas was awarded N400,000, a laptop, and the school a computer set. The other finalists received a consolation prize of N50,000 each.

Meanwhile, the examiner, Prof Akachi Ezeigbo, however, lauded the Bishop for introducing the essay competition, saying past winners are doing well and excelling in their various fields of endeavour. “Bishop, you may not know. What you have been doing for Nigerian children since 2005 years has impacted greatly on the students.

We want to thank you for this vision,” the examiner said. Congratulating the winners, the examiner advised parents and teachers to allow the children to work independently with their ability, even as she lamented that there was evidence of a lot of infractions in the students’ essays through parents or teachers’ interventions or support, as discovered in the competition.

“That is the reason we introduced the second stage of the competition, where the students are to defend the originality of their essays,” Prof Ezeigbo said, adding that there were other misdemeanors such as use of Artificial Intelligence and evidence of plagiarism in some of the essays.

The examiner stated: “The use of AI is good, but it should not be used to cheat. The students are expected to develop their creative writing and critical thinking ability. That is the essence of the competition. “Therefore, parents and teachers should encourage their children to use their ability and to think critically and write creatively.”