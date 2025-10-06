Okonjo-Iweala’s Son Breaks Medical Record In US

Dr Uchechi Iweala, the son of Dr Ngozi OkonjoIweala, the Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), has broken a medical record in the United States of America. By this feat, he has become the first person to perform a robotic spinal surgery in Maryland, USA.

The Abia State-born surgeon, who hails from Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA, is the son Dr Okonjo Iweala, twotime Finance Minister in Nigeria. Uchechi, successfully performed a navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot, the first in the history of mankind in USA. The story is currently making media waves once again drawing positive attention to Nigeria.