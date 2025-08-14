Okonjo-Iweala Urges Tinubu To Provide Social Safety Nets For Nigerians

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to put in place strong social safety nets to cushion the economic hardship faced by poor Nigerians as a result of ongoing reforms.

Okonjo-Iweala made the call on Thursday during a meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

She acknowledged that the government’s policies including the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange windows were steps in the right direction.

While commending Tinubu’s economic team for stabilizing the economy, the former Nigerian finance minister stressed that stability alone is not enough.

“We think that the President and his team have worked hard to stabilise the economy. You cannot really improve an economy unless it is stable. So, he has to be given credit for the stability of the economy. The reforms have been in the right direction,” she said.

She added that the next priority must be economic growth, coupled with robust social protection measures for citizens most affected by the policy changes.

“What is needed next is growth; we now need to grow the economy and we need to put in social safety nets so that people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can also have some support to weather the hardship. That’s the next step,” Okonjo-Iweala stated.