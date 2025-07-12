Okonjo-Iweala Urges NDDC To Tackle N’Delta’s Economic Challenges

On Saturday, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver sustainable and transformative solutions to the economic challenges affecting the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Okonjo-Iweala made this appeal in her keynote address during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the NDDC.

The WTO chief underscored the urgent need for the Commission to prioritise economic development and infrastructure revitalisation to reverse decades of environmental degradation and socio-economic neglect.

According to her, despite the wealth generated from oil and gas exploration, the region has suffered severely from environmental damage and limited investment in human capital, leading to widespread frustration and youth restiveness.

“The NDDC was created to respond to the cries of marginalisation and underdevelopment by the people of the Niger Delta,” said Okonjo-Iweala, referencing the Commission’s establishment in 2000 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a successor to the defunct OMPADEC.

“Let me first congratulate the NDDC for the work it has carried out for the people of the Niger Delta. If I’m a bit critical in my speech, you know me I mean it for good,” she said. “You have done a lot, but there is still much more to be done.”

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala urged the Commission to adopt a results-driven and transparent approach to development, with a renewed focus on economic diversification, job creation, and social infrastructure.

She emphasised that improving the quality of life for residents of the Niger Delta is critical not just for regional stability, but for national economic growth and global investor confidence.

The Niger Delta region, home to Nigeria’s largest oil reserves, has long grappled with underdevelopment, pollution, and economic disparity.

The NDDC was established to address these issues, but it has faced criticism over the years for mismanagement and underperformance.

As the NDDC marks a quarter-century of operations, stakeholders—including international figures like Dr. Okonjo-Iweala—are renewing calls for accountability, innovation, and stronger partnerships to deliver tangible results.