Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Nigeria’s Agricultural Export Markets

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday stated that Nigeria has lost out in agricultural export markets and has become a net importer of food.

The ex-Minister of Finance stated that although Nigeria’s agriculture sector has the capacity to significantly boost export diversification and create jobs, many of these opportunities are still untapped due to existing obstacles.

She made this known during the inauguration of the $1.2 million programme to improve the export standard of Nigeria’s sesame and cowpea products.

She said, “We all know the story about Nigeria being a significant exporter of palm kernel, groundnuts, palm oil, cotton and cocoa, but the country has since become a net importer of many of these goods.

“In fact, Nigeria has not only lost out in agricultural export markets, it is a net food importer spending about billions a year for goods, many of which we can also produce here.

“Nigeria used to be a formidable agricultural exporter. Up to the mid-1960s, the country’s share of world agricultural exports was more than one per cent.

“However, agricultural exports collapsed as the economy shifted towards petroleum exploitation, and by the mid-1980s Nigeria’s world market share for agricultural products has dwindled to less than 0.1 per cent,”