Okonjo-Iweala Receives Honoured At German Sustainability Awards

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was on Friday honoured with the Sustainability Award in recognition of her longstanding work at the intersection of global trade, climate action, and sustainable development.

During the event held at the German Sustainability Awards in Düsseldorf, she delivered a keynote address titled “The Hour of World Trade – Between Climate Crisis and Global Responsibility”

She highlighted the WTO Secretariat’s ongoing initiatives on trade and climate, sustainability, and the circular economy, emphasizing the role of global cooperation in addressing environmental challenges.

READ ALSO:

Okonjo-Iweala expressed appreciation to the German Sustainability Award team, including CEO Stefan Schulze-Hausmann, as well as Board of Governors members Günther Bachmann and Otto Schulz.

The German Sustainability Awards are widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading platforms for recognizing individuals and companies driving innovation and environmental responsibility across various sectors.

Okonjo-Iweala also participated in a follow-up panel discussion with young African climate advocate Vanessa Nakate and Astrid Teckentrup, CEO of P&G DACH, where they explored solutions for sustainable global development.