Okonjo-Iweala: Reappointment as WTO DG demonstrates trust, confidence intn’l community places in her –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has noted with delight that the unanimous re-appointment of Dr. Ngo- zi Okonjo-Iweala as the Di- rector-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for another four-year term demonstrated the trust and confidence the international community places in her leadership to advance multilateral trade for sus- tainable global develop- ment. Tinubu said this in a release by his spokesman, Bayi Onanuga on Friday.

The renowned development economist and global finance expert made history in 2021 as the first African and first woman to lead the 164-nation-member WTO. Her first term as the seventh Director-General of the WTO would expire on August 31, 2025, while the second term begins September 1. The President expressed confidence that her con- tinued leadership would strengthen the international economic organisation’s role as a critical pillar of inclusive global economic growth and good governance in the next four years. “As a committed mem- ber of the WTO, ECOWAS, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigeria will continue to support the WTO’s mission to foster a fair, inclusive, and equitable multilateral trading system,” he vowed. Tinubu assured Okon- jo-Iweala of Nigeria’s steadfast support as she consolidates her bold reforms, dedication to equitable global trade practices, and tireless efforts to promote international cooperation.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was reappointed for a second term at a special meeting on Friday, the trade watchdog has an- nounced. Her new four-year ten- ure is set to begin on Sep- tember 1, 2025. In a state- ment issued by the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala expressed gratitude to the WTO’s 166 member nations for their continued trust and sup- port. “I am deeply honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members. It is a privilege to continue serv- ing as Director-General for a second four-year term,” she said. Reflecting on her first term, the former Nigerian finance minister under- scored the WTO’s crucial role in addressing glob- al challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, and geopolitical tensions.

She said: “In recent years, the WTO has played a vital role in helping Mem- bers navigate pressing global challenges, includ- ing the pandemic, conflict, and heightened geopolit- ical tensions. I commend Members for their hard work and determination in achieving progress despite unprecedented levels of uncertainty and rapid economic shifts.” Okonjo-Iweala said she was committed to contin- ue championing trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience while rein- forcing the multilateral trading system. “As we look ahead, I remain firmly commit- ted to delivering results that matter — results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world. By promot- ing trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience, the WTO will continue to provide a collaborative platform for Members to address shared global challenges.

