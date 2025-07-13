New Telegraph

July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025
Okonjo-Iweala Reacts To Buhari’s Death

The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has mourned the passing of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as unbelievable.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13 after he had taken ill recently.

His death was announced by his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement on X.

Reacting to the development, Okonjo-Iweala said she never knew Buhari was ill, stressing that she only discovered after his death was announced.

She wrote, “Unbelievable! I did not know just how ill and minutes after sending my get well wishes I have just learned that he passed away.

“I am so very sad. May the Soul of HE @MBuhari rest in perfect peace. My deepest condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates.

