The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has mourned the passing of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as unbelievable.
Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13 after he had taken ill recently.
His death was announced by his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement on X.
Reacting to the development, Okonjo-Iweala said she never knew Buhari was ill, stressing that she only discovered after his death was announced.
READ ALSO
- BREAKING: Ex-President, Buhari Is Dead
- CDDI Mourns Ex-President Buhari
- Buhari Consumes Beans, Pap As Nigerian President – Garba Shehu
She wrote, “Unbelievable! I did not know just how ill and minutes after sending my get well wishes I have just learned that he passed away.
“I am so very sad. May the Soul of HE @MBuhari rest in perfect peace. My deepest condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates.