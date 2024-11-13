Okonjo-Iweala Re-Election: WTO Conveys Special Meeting To Choose New DG

Share

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday announced a special General Council meeting to push forward the selection process for the next Director-General (DG).

According to a statement issued by Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, Chairman of the General Council, the meeting is set for November 28-29, 2024.

This decision follows Ambassador Ølberg’s November 9 announcement that no new candidates had been nominated for the role by the November 8 deadline.

This has left the incumbent Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister, as the sole contender.

New Telegraph recalls that the organisation on Saturday said Okonjo-Iweala confirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

The WTO began preparations to fill its director-general position on October 8 and allowed nominations till November 8.

READ ALSO:

Ambassador Ølberg noted that in line with previous practices when an incumbent was the only candidate, the meeting will include a formal presentation by Okonjo-Iweala on her vision for the WTO, accompanied by a Q&A session on the first day.

On the second day, members will deliberate on confirming the reappointment of the current Director-General.

The WTO began the appointment process for the next Director-General on October 8, with the current term of Okonjo-Iweala set to end on August 31, 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: