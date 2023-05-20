New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Okonjo-iweala On Ways…

Okonjo-iweala On Ways To Boost Nigerian Music Industry

Former Minister of Finance and Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has advised on ways to boost the Nigerian music industry. She spoke recently at the Nigeria Governors Forum orientation event held at the State House, Abuja, stating that entertainment is Nigeria’s foremost cultural export, which has helped it to gain international soft power.

She also noted that it is a big contributor to nations’ economic growth, using the state of California in the United States, as an example of how huge the economy built largely on services and entertainment has been. She said, ‘‘I was in the Caribbean earlier this year and was delighted to hear people in Saint Lucia listening to Nigerian music. Nollywood is one of the world’s fastest growing creative industries, according to an Afrexim- bank report, worth $6.4 billion in 2021 and growing at 10% per year.”

According to the world renowned economist, piracy is a scourge that has limited the growth of entertainment in Nigeria and the entrance of streaming services will help checkmate the scourge. “But streaming offers new and growing possibilities for reach, affordability, and revenue generation,” she explained. For the music industry, the entrance of DSPs such as Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay has created a legal and profitable means for music consumption. Some music streaming services offer advert supported streaming which listeners can enjoy for free.

According to Okonjo-Iweala, there is a lot of potential in Nigeria entertainment industry that can be explored alongside her rich culture and history.

Read Previous

2023 Election, Worst For Women Since 1999 –Tallen
Read Next

Bluena Out With First Single, Choose You

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023