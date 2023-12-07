Okonjo-Iweala Makes Forbes’ 100 World’s Most Powerful Women List

The Director-General, World Trade Orgainsation, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, has made the Forbes’ list of 100 world’s most powerful women. Okonjo-Iweala’s inclusion is proof of the great influence of her leadership and the important role she plays in reshaping the global scene.

The Forbes list of the world’s most powerful women for 2023 was released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The list includes 100 women who have performed excellently well in various fields, such as business, media, politics, entertainment, and technology. The list was compiled using four major parameters: spheres of influence, money, media, and impact.

Okonjo-Iweala, who has worked for the World Bank, Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, and the World Trade Organisation, has been vocal about how economies can become more inclusive when women’s unique experiences are considered in economic planning.

Also included in media mogul, Mo Abdul, whom the magazine also hailed as a philanthropist.” With a slate of films that include Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman, and The Wedding Party, she has changed the game in Nollywood as the founder of Ebony Life Media. Currently, Abudu and OkonjoIweala are producing the documentary series Black, Brilliant and Bold by Netflix.