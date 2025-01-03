Okonjo-Iweala, Dora Akunyili: Timeless Icons Of Inspiration For Nigerian Girls

Share

The announcement that Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was named by Forbes as one of the world’s most powerful women in 2024 for the eighth time is not just a testament to her remarkable career — it is a resounding call to every young Nigerian girl to dream boldly and strive for excellence.

This milestone is a powerful reminder of what is possible with resilience, hard work, and integrity. Paired with the enduring legacy of the late Dr Dora Akunyili, the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Nigeria’s former Minister of Information, these two exceptional women stand tall as symbols of what Nigerian girls can achieve on the global stage.

Their stories encourage and inspire not just admiration but action, challenging societal norms and encouraging young girls to embrace the fullness of their potential. Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s phenomenon is anchored on breaking barriers globally.

Born in Delta State in 1954, she rose from modest beginnings to become a global economic reform and governance icon. Her academic journey, which saw her graduate from top global universities — Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — is a testament to her determination and intellectual brilliance.

She has been a trailblazer throughout her career. As Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, she implemented crucial economic reforms that boosted economic growth and sustainability. Her office initiated measures to tackle financial fraud and negotiated debt relief that saved the country billions.

Meanwhile, her current role as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) cements her status as a leader who continues to influence global policy. As she consistently ranks among the world’s most powerful women, Dr Okonjo-Iweala demonstrates that African women can thrive globally while maintaining their cultural identity.

Her signature African prints and headscarves, worn confidently in international arenas, are a subtle yet powerful declaration of her pride in her heritage — a lesson in authenticity for young Nigerian girls. On the other hand, the legacy of Dora Akunyili is personified by courage and integrity.

While Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s name resonates globally, it is impossible to ignore the impact of Dr Akunyili’s legacy on the Nigerian consciousness. A pharmacist by profession, Akunyili was appointed Director-General of NAFDAC in 2001. Her tenure fought against counterfeit drugs which were devastating Nigerian lives. Akunyili’s courage and determination were unmatched.

She was fearless and did everything within the power of her office to protect the lives of millions of Nigerian citizens. Facing threats from powerful cartels that profited from fake medications did not stop her. Her work earned her global and international recognition, including the Integrity Award from Transparency International.

When she served as the Minister of Information, she launched a campaign to reshape the country’s image on the global stage. Through her commitment to combating injustices, her services left an indelible mark on the history of Nigeria, making her a role model for aspiring leaders.

There are a couple of things young Nigerian girls can learn from these icons. Dr Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Akunyili understood the power of education. They built their careers on a foundation of education and learning.

In a country where education for the girlchild is ignored or undervalued, they understand that education is vital to personal and societal development, leveraging knowledge not just as a tool but a weapon to fight injustice, create opportunities, and change narratives.

Their stories are remarkable regarding the transformative power of education and learning. Every Nigerian girl must be granted the opportunity for education and learning as this could be their passport to achieving their dreams.

Whether in science, technology, governance, or the arts, education equips them to compete globally and contribute meaningfully to society. They dared to challenge the norms.

These women did not accept the status quo. OkonjoIweala redefined economic governance in Nigeria, while Akunyili took on powerful interests in the fight against counterfeit drugs.

Their courage reminds young girls that it is not enough to succeed — one must also have the bravery to confront societal ills. Throughout their careers, Okonjo-Iweala and Akunyili have shown us the true value of integrity. Despite the immense pressures of public office, they remained steadfast in their commitment to honesty and accountability.

Their tireless dedication inspires all public servants and reminds us of the power of ethical leadership. For Nigerian girls, their journeys carry a powerful message: success can be achieved without cutting corners, and such success is not only possible but lasting.

In a world where shortcuts are often celebrated, these remarkable women prove that hard work, dignity, and unwavering ethics are the fundamental foundations of greatness. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s embrace of her Nigerian heritage in global arenas is a powerful lesson in authenticity.

For young Nigerian girls, it is a reminder that their identity is not a hindrance but strength. Whether in fashion, language, or values, they can proudly represent Nigeria wherever they go.

Okonjo-Iweala and Akunyili lived lives of service to humanity. Okonjo-Iweala’s economic policies and Akunyili’s health reforms were designed to uplift others.

Young girls must understand that true greatness lies in positively impacting society. As we celebrate Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s latest achievement and honour Dr Dora Akunyili’s legacy, it is crucial to translate admiration into action.

Parents, educators, and policymakers must create environments that nurture Nigerian girls’ potential, including programmes such as mentorship, support for girls’ education, celebration of female role models, encouragement of leadership, and breaking stereotypes.

Through these programmes, successful women in politics, business, and other fields should mentor young girls by sharing their experiences and offering guidance. Investments in girls’ education, particularly in underserved communities, are essential.

Scholarships, mentorships; and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives can empower the next generation of female leaders. Schools and communities should highlight the achievements of women like Okonjo-Iweala and Akunyili.

By normalising female success stories, we inspire young girls to aim higher. Young girls should be encouraged to take on leadership roles early, from student councils to community projects. Such experiences build confidence and resilience.

The media must prioritise narratives that portray women as leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers. Positive representation can shift mind-sets and inspire ambition.

The future is female and Nigerian. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Dora Akunyili embody Nigerian women’s limitless potential. Their stories remind us that the journey to greatness is rarely easy but always worth it. To every young Nigerian girl, know that you are capable of greatness.

Whether in classrooms, boardrooms, or global arenas, you have the power to lead, inspire, and transform the world. Draw strength from the legacies of Okonjo-Iweala and Akunyili, and let their stories ignite the fire within you. The world is waiting for Nigeria’s next generation of powerful women. Will you rise to the challenge?

