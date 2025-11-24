Okonjo-Iweala Decries Kidnappings Across Nigeria

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed worries over the escalating wave of kidnappings across Nigeria, particularly the abduction of children and teachers from schools.

Okonjo-Iweala in a post on X said she was “greatly saddened” by the disturbing trend, stressing that the attacks on learning institutions have inflicted fear, trauma, and uncertainty on families nationwide.

“As a mother I am greatly saddened by the kidnappings in our country, particularly of our children and teachers from places of learning.

“My heart goes out to the children and all those kidnapped and to their families living in fear and uncertainty,” she said.

She prayed for the safe return of all abductees and strength for parents and relatives enduring the ordeal.

“May those taken be found, rescued, and returned safely into the arms of those who love them. We pray God for their protection and strength for every parent and relative waiting,” she added.

Her comments come amid a series of mass abductions targeting schools and farming communities in several states in Nigeria, which has led to renewed calls for urgent action to protect citizens and restore security nationwide.