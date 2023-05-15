Okonjo-Iweala Decries Bad Leadership In Nigeria

…Says Nigeria a country with no social contract

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has decried bad leadership in Nigeria, saying the country is facing the challenge of nation-building.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala who spoke at induction of returning and newly elected governors of the 36 states of the federation in Abuja on Monday, said Nigeria is a country with no social contract, “meaning that Nigerian political leaders have never been able to agree with each other to stick to a common set of principles, values, and policies that consistently deliver for their citizens regardless of ethnic group or political persuasion.”

The former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance who spoke on the theme: “The Task of Nation-Building”, noted that ntion building is impossible in the absence of trust.

According to her, “trust in Nigeria has always been fragile but following the (2023 general) election, a lot of trust has been broken.

“Even before independence, the generation of leaders that led us to freedom identified how important trust would be to our nation’s success.”

She told the governors that they have a lot of healing to do, both within the states, and between themselves.

“Through your words, deeds, and policies, you need to demonstrate to Nigerians that they are equally loved. That they can settle and do business in any part of the country without fear.

“Just as different states need to rebuild perceptions among people across Nigeria, we collectively need to rebuild the Nigerian brand in the wider regional and international economy.

“Narratives about countries matter for capital allocation decisions – especially for emerging markets and developing economies,” she stated.

The WTO DG warned that Nigeria will not develop and prosper “if its youthful, tech-savvy population leaves the country. Without them, our demographic dividend disappears.”

Okonjo-Iweala noted that over 50,000 skilled Nigerians have left the country in the space of four years.