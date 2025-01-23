Okonjo-Iweala Calls For Calm Amid Tariff Hike

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has called on nations of the world to keep calm over tariffs, warning that a tit-for-tat trade war would be catastrophic for the world economy.
The WTO-DG who spoke on Thursday at a panel discussion on tariffs at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland said “Even if a tariff is levied, please keep calm, don’t wake up and without the necessary groundwork levy your own.
New Telegraph reports that Okonjo-Iweala’s comment is coming amid the threat issued by the United States (US) President, Donald Trump of tariffs hikes against China, the European Union (EU), Mexico, and Canada.
The WTO director-general recalled the fallout from the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in the United States during the Great Depression in 1930, which prompted retaliation and worsened the global economic crisis at the time.
She stated, “Please let’s not hyperventilate. I know we are here to discuss tariffs. I’ve been saying to everybody: could we chill, also. I just sense a lot of hyperventilation.”
“We are very much saying to our members at the WTO: you have other avenues. Even if a tariff is levied, please keep calm, don’t wake up and without the necessary groundwork levy your own.
“If we have tit-for-tat retaliation, whether it’s 25 per cent tariffs, 60 per cent, and we go to where we were in the 1930s, we are going to see double-digit global GDP losses, double-digit. That’s catastrophic.”