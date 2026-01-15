Okon Ohafia Crisis: Abia Govt Constitutes Panel Of Enquiry

Following the crisis in Okon Ohafia community in Ohafia LGA, in which life was lost and property destroyed, Abia State Government has inaugurated a 7- man administrative panel of enquiry to investigate the crisis.

The panel headed by a retired High Court judge, Justice Kenneth Wosu, is to, among other terms of reference, investigate the remote and immediate causes of the crisis, to identify individuals, groups, institutions or bodies directly or indirectly involved in the escalation of the conflict.

The panel is also to examine the role of the traditional institutions, youth groups, leadership structures and other stakeholders in the conflict, review the administrative, socio-economic, cultural and security dimensions of the crisis and recommend measures to ensure lasting peace, harmony, justice and communal cohesion, and sanctions, where appropriate, against individuals, groups or bodies found culpable.

The panel was also mandated by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, “to make any further recommendations deemed necessary in the interest of public peace and order and sustainable community relations.”