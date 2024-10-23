Okon Of Lagos Warns Women Against Plastic Surgery

In a post via his Instagram page, he encouraged individuals to appreciate and respect their natural beauty, which is created by God.

He further questioned individuals taking on the role of “Project Supervisor” for God’s creation, stating that people are trying to improve upon perfection.

Speaking further he emphasised on the potential risks and moral implications of plastic surgery while acknowledging personal autonomy.

According to him, “God create you finish, you decide on yourself, by yourself to be project supervisor for God. God create you finish, he submit the work for himself o.

“Eehhn and you take Gods work wey him don submit finish eehhn, you carry an you begin to mark, you put red biro, you mark, you say adjust the eyes, next time put more efforts on the waist, straighten the b*mb*m.

“You go Dey edit Gods work. After you say put more effort in the legs and eemm straighten the hips, no problem be correcting Gods work, you hear? Mmm it has consequences, in case you don’t know.”