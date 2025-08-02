Okon New Fastest Man In Nigeria As Ajayi Fails To Defend Title

The men’s 100m final of the 2025 Road to Tokyo National Trials at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos yesterday lived up to the expectation as the finalists raised the tempo to the highest level, leaving the crowd on their feet within seconds of the race as Israel Okon became the new national champion.

The defending champion, Kanyinsola Ajayi, was conspicuously missing after failing to take part in the semis due to a slight knock as he looked forward to making the 4x100m relay race with Nigeria looking to secure the ticket to the World Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

Okon, popularly called Alika raced to the finishing line in a time of 10.04secs with Alaba Akintola winning the silver in a time of 10.05secs while Fakorede Adekalu tailed in third slightly with a time of 10.07secs.

Speaking after the race, Okon said he was happy to win his second title, albeit his first 100m race after winning the 200m at the last National Trials in Benin, Edo State.

According to him, he is looking forward to the World Championship in Tokyo later in the year.

“I’m very happy right now to be the national champion,” he said.

“In Tokyo, anything can happen, anything is possible. Everything is possible here.

“I’m putting my faith in my Coach Ken, I am ready to go for whatever he asks me to do ahead of the championship.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come to the aid of other sports in Nigeria especially athletics while also appreciating the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their support so far.

According to Okowa, Nigeria’s Athletics requires more funding for training, travelling, welfare, participation and competitions both in the country and abroad.

He also made a passionate appeal to the Nigerian business community stressing the need for urgent funding to support Athletics and enable Nigerian athletes to remain in the country rather than seeking funding abroad for training and participation in sports

He added: “Favour Ofili is almost gone, and more athletes are about to seek other nations’ nationality and the drift should stop through adequate funding for athletics by the sponsors and the federal government.”