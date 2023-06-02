Okon Lagos Slams Dog-Lovers President For Criticizing Hilda

Popular actor and comedian, Bishop Ime Okon, better known as Okon Lagos has slammed Jackie Idimogu, the President of Dog Lovers Association in Lagos state for attacking celebrity chef, Hilda Baci over her video about dog meat.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hilda and media influencer, Enioluwa, in a video shared on social media, introduced Enioluwa to one of the state’s local delicacies which is dog meat, and asked him to try some.

Reacting to the video, Jackie expressed displeasure and disgust following the viral video online which referred to dog meat as a meal.

However, the movie star, Okon reacted to her post and tagged the woman as cloutina, noting that she wants to dim Hilda’s shine by inciting Western hate.

He went further to explain that the lady (Hilda) eating dog meat is a delicacy in Akwa Ibom which happens to be where Hilda is from.

Okon added that if preparing dog meat is a crime, then the same argument could be made against other animals which are pets to other people.

He wrote, “Who’s this one sef? Ok Madam Cloutina, before you began inciting Western hate on Hilda, you should have first of all known that there is no proof that the meat on that table is dog meat.

“Most things on social media aren’t real. Second, even if it is dog meat, Akwa Ibomites and Cross Riverians eat dog meat and there is NOTHING wrong with it.

“They don’t eat pet dogs, but wild dogs. It’s either one hunted as a game in the forest or the local breeds that are somewhat wild, strayed and launch indiscriminate attacks on unsuspecting passersby.

“It’s not an ape that we are talking about here, that is a primate and in the same family with humans but lesser animals. If it is, then one may make a commonsensical case for cannibalism or something close.

“It’s a dog and not a pet dog like you are carrying to chase clout with. People eat pythons and other kinds of animals which are pets to many. I’ve seen many Python pets in Florida.

“So should a protective movement be flagged off for all animals? Are you vegan? Even if you are, what if someone comes with a claim which is arguably a truism, that plants have life and deserve to live and it is cruel and destructive to life to allow it to end up as food just because u are at the top of the food chain?

“As much as this is a mischievous and selective justice for animals, it is also broad daylight witchcraft to put a clog in someone’s wheel of progress.”