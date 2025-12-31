Okon Escapes Sack As AFN Technical Director Despite Age Fraud Scandal

Gabriel Okon, the Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), appears to have escaped disciplinary action following damning revelations from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU’s letter to the AFN disclosed that 17 Nigerian athletes, 16 of whom competed at the African U18 and U20 Championships in Abeokuta last May, were found to have multiple dates of birth.

This scandal mirrors a similar episode in 2024, when then-technical director Samuel Onikeku faced identical allegations. Just like then, Nigerians expected heads to roll.

But once again, the federation has chosen silence over accountability. At its board meeting on Sunday, the AFN failed to take any action. No communique has been issued, and the issue, initially treated as urgent, has quietly faded.

The federation’s response amounts to a shrug, projecting an image of indifference to serious ethical violations.