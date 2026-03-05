Okomu Oil Forecasts N11.97bn Profit After Tax For Q2 2026

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has projected a profit after tax of approximately N11.97 billion for the second quarter of 2026, according to its forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

In its profit and loss forecast, the company estimated a turnover of N51.54 billion for the period, while total expenses, including cost of sales and administrative costs are expected to stand at N34.06 billion.

Based on the projection, the company anticipates a profit before taxation of N17.48 billion, with a forecast tax charge of N5.51 billion, leaving an estimated profit after tax of N11.97 billion for the quarter.

The forecast also outlined the company’s expected cash flow position for the period. Okomu Oil Palm projected net cash inflow of N11.97 billion, while cash flow from operating activities is estimated at N6.86 billion.

However, the company expects a negative operating cash flow from working capital changes of about N16.72 billion, resulting in a net cash outflow from operating activities of N9.86 billion. Cash flow from financing activities is projected at a negative N35.65 billion, while investing activities are expected to record an outflow of about N4.90 billion.

Consequently, the company anticipates a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents of N38.44 billion during the period. Despite the expected decline, Okomu Oil Palm projected that its cash and bank balance would close the period at approximately N12.25 billion, down from an opening balance of N50.69 billion.