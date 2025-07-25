Okomu Oil Declares N30 Interim Dividend On Back Of Stellar H1 2025 Results

The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has declared an interim dividend of N30.00 per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial half-year ended June 30, 2025, underscoring its sustained commitment to shareholder value amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

The dividend—subject to applicable withholding tax—will be paid electronically on August 22, 2025, to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members by August 8, 2025, according to a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange. The register will be closed from August 11 to August 15, to facilitate processing. No bonus shares will be issued for the period.

This announcement follows Okomu Oil’s exceptional interim earnings performance, with the company reporting a profit after tax of N47.54 billion, more than double the N20.20 billion earned in the same period last year. The company’s board cited its robust cash flow and prudent capital allocation as the basis for the dividend declaration.

Revenue for the first six months of 2025 soared to N129.83 billion, representing a 72.9% increase from N75.01 billion in H1 2024.

Gross profit climbed to N86.93 billion, up from N44.53 billion, as strong global demand for crude palm oil and rubber, combined with favorable pricing and improved harvest yields, propelled top-line growth.

Okomu also demonstrated operational efficiency, with profit before tax rising to N67.05 billion, from N29.27 billion the prior year. Profit after tax surged 135% to N47.54 billion, while earnings per share more than doubled to N49.83 from N21.17, highlighting enhanced value creation for shareholders.

The company’s financial position remained solid, with total fixed assets increasing to N90.85 billion, up from N76.99 billion in December 2024.

Its cash and bank balances more than doubled to N41.07 billion, reflecting improved liquidity and disciplined working capital management. Net current assets rose sharply to N29.59 billion, affirming Okomu Oil’s strong short-term solvency.

Commenting on the dividend declaration, Company Secretary Chukwuebuka Omerole emphasized Okomu Oil’s continued focus on rewarding shareholders while investing in long-term growth.

The dividend will be administered by CardinalStone Registrars Limited, which has advised shareholders to complete the e-dividend mandate form to ensure prompt receipt.

As one of Nigeria’s foremost agro-industrial firms, Okomu Oil’s resilient earnings trajectory amid inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility has reinforced investor confidence. The interim dividend serves not only as a reward for shareholders but also as a signal of optimism in the company’s outlook for the second half of the year.

Market watchers say Okomu’s strong half year financial showing sets a firm foundation for robust full-year performance, positioning the company for sustained leadership in the oil palm and rubber segments of the agribusiness sector.